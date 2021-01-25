WestJet renews SabreSonic agreement and selects Sabre's technology solutions to enhance the guest experience

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and WestJet Airlines, one of Canada's largest airlines, today announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership with the renewal of the SabreSonic passenger service system (PSS) agreement and the adoption of additional offer, order and data management solutions.

Sabre's airline IT solutions will equip WestJet with the technology necessary to facilitate its business model transformation and future plans in key markets. In addition to SabreSonic, WestJet will also adopt Sabre's Dynamic Availability, Digital Connect and Intelligence Exchange solutions. Together, these products can help WestJet move toward a more flexible and modern environment, while driving operational efficiencies.

"At WestJet we are always looking for ways to innovate and modernize our operations to become more efficient and better meet the changing needs of our guests," Arved von zur Muehlen, chief commercial officer from WestJet Airlines. "We are confident that Sabre is the right technology partner to support both our current business model and enable our future transformation. Our partnership with Sabre is all about our future and putting our airline in the best position to succeed in the long term."

WestJet will also benefit from the following Sabre solutions:

Sabre's Dynamic Availability will help WestJet earn incremental revenue by enabling the airline to proactively respond to ever-changing market conditions in real time.

Sabre's Digital Connect will allow the airline to improve efficiencies by simplifying technical complexities across their platform.

Sabre's Intelligence Exchange will allow the airline to gain better insights to make more informed business decisions by centralizing disparate data sources in real time.

"We have a long-standing partnership with WestJet since 1998. This new multi-year agreement strengthens our partnership, and we are excited to provide industry-leading technology that provides airlines like WestJet with broader possibilities and insightful information about their guests, so they can personalize their offerings," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer for Sabre Travel Solutions. "SabreSonic, coupled with Sabre's advanced offer management products, provide the functionality and capabilities airlines need today to succeed in this ever-evolving market."

Sabre recently announced the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technology, known as Sabre Travel AI TM. This new technology will help airlines deliver highly-relevant and personalized content more quickly that better meets the demands of today's traveler, enabling them to expand revenue and margin growth opportunities. Sabre is integrating Sabre Travel AI into certain products in its existing portfolio, with the new Smart Retail Engine™ being the first product powered by Sabre's new AI-powered technology. These important steps will help Sabre achieve its long-term vision of building a new marketplace for personalized travel by 2025.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology Company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The Company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

