WESTWOOD FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Strong leasing momentum drives high occupancy across portfolio

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial, a leading necessity-based retail real estate investment firm, today announced operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights Include:

Executed 14 new leases totaling 107,000 square feet and 25 renewals totaling 92,000 square feet

Total leased percentage reached 97.6% vs. 97.3% year-over-year (30 bps)

Inline shop leased percentage reached 94.9% vs. 94.3% year-over-year (60 bps)

Sold Kingsbury Center in Chicago

"Westwood continues to strengthen its position within the neighborhood retail sector through disciplined capital allocation and strategic portfolio management," said K.C. Bills, CEO. "Our focus remains on creating long-term value by investing in high-quality, necessity-based retail assets located in the country's strongest growth markets."

In March, Westwood completed the sale of Kingsbury Center in Chicago, a 53,910-square-foot, dual-anchored retail center in the Clybourn Corridor. Westwood successfully repositioned the center after BuyBuy Baby left in 2023, executing an aggressive and proactive leasing effort, securing a 10-year lease with Sky Zone to backfill the entire space. The trampoline park opened in 2024. The property was 100% leased at the time of sale.

Westwood's leased and occupancy metrics remained strong in the first quarter, reflecting the company's continued focus on tenant retention and strategic leasing.

"Westwood's operating performance reflects the strength of our necessity-based portfolio and the discipline behind our leasing strategy," said Lauren Ball, COO. "Strong renewal activity, continued tenant demand, and targeted leasing execution are supporting rent growth across the portfolio, while strategic dispositions position us to reinvest in high-growth Sunbelt markets."

Additionally, Westwood Financial executed a strategic relocation of its Atlanta office to Sandy Springs.

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns, manages, and operates 120+ high-quality shopping centers in top U.S. metropolitan markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Raleigh. The centers are primarily anchored by top-tier grocers and leading service and experiential-based operators. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix. More information is available at westfin.com.

Contact:

Matthew Loving

Director of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Westwood Financial