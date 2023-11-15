Wet Brush Unveils NEW Special Edition Hairbrush Inspired by Paul Newman in Partnership with Newman's Own--100% of Profits Go to Help Kids Facing Adversity

News provided by

Wet Brush

15 Nov, 2023, 09:07 ET

Wet Brush is the first brand selected to participate in Newman's Own "Newman's Deal" program, granting the use of Paul Newman's name, image, and likeness for a special edition product giving away 100% of profits to help kids

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Brush, creator of The Original Detangler®, has unveiled a NEW special edition hairbrush inspired by Paul Newman in partnership with Newman's Own, the radically good brand founded by the legendary actor, racecar driver, and philanthropist. Wet Brush is the very first brand selected to participate in "Newman's Deal," launching a Special Edition Wet Brush x Newman's Own Pro Detangler in Deep Blue with 100% of the profits donated to helping kids facing adversity.

Continue Reading
Special Edition Wet Brush x Newman’s Own Pro Detangler
Special Edition Wet Brush x Newman’s Own Pro Detangler

Inspired by Paul Newman's iconic blue eyes and encased in stunning collectible packaging, this Wet Brush makes the perfect holiday gift for beauty enthusiasts, film buffs, Paul Newman fans, and anyone who likes to give gifts that give back. The deep cobalt Wet Brush Pro Detangler is an award-winning brush renowned for its ultra-soft Intelliflex® bristles that glide through tangles on all hair types easily, minimizing pain, effort, and breakage.

100% of the profits from the sale of the Special Edition Wet Brush x Newman's Own Pro Detangler will be donated to Newman's Own Foundation, which will grant the funds to organizations such as SeriousFun Children's Network in service of the foundation's mission to help kids facing adversity. SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs delivering life-changing experiences to children with serious illnesses, and their families, free of charge.

"We're thrilled to partner with Newman's Own on this special edition brush that feels as good to use as it does to give. I have witnessed firsthand the meaningful impact that Newman's Own Foundation and SeriousFun Children's Network have on children and their families, and Wet Brush is proud to support this important initiative," shares Melissa Ayers, VP Brand Strategy & Growth for Wet Brush. 

"More than forty years ago, when Paul Newman established Newman's Own, he declared that the company would give away 100% of its profits," said Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, CMO of Newman's Own. "Today, Newman's decision to "give it all away" is still leading the way in the world of philanthropy and we're excited to announce our first 'Newman's Deal' partnership with another brand, launching a special edition hairbrush with Wet Brush that gives away 100% of the profits to help kids." 

The Special Edition Wet Brush x Newman's Own Pro Detangler in Deep Blue will retail for $14.99 starting November 15 and will be available exclusively on Wetbrush.com while supplies last.

About Wet Brush®
Wet Brush first disrupted the haircare game with the Original Detangler®, an innovative brush that delivers 45% less breakage, 55% less effort, and 100% happier hair. They have since expanded with a wide range of hair solutions for every hair type. From detangling to styling, Wet Brush has transformed tasks that were previously time-consuming and tedious to make them the most effortless and colorful part of your day. Wet Brush is owned by Beauty by Imagination, a leading manufacturer of haircare products, hair tools, and accessories.

About Newman's Own®
Paul Newman founded Newman's Own in 1982 with a commitment to "give it all away." 100% of Newman's Own, Inc. profits go to Newman's Own Foundation whose mission is to nourish and transform the lives of children facing adversity. Paul Newman and Newman's Own have donated over $600 million to help children and other good causes.

SOURCE Wet Brush

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.