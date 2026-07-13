We've Spent Billions Listening to Employees. Why Aren't We Better At It?

HSD Metrics Makes the Case That the Employee Listening Industry Has Been Solving the Wrong Problem for 100 Years

COVINGTON, Ky., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, employers have been asking employees what they think.

The first employee attitude surveys appeared in the early 1920s as companies searched for ways to reduce labor unrest, improve morale, and retain workers. One hundred years later, organizations have replaced paper questionnaires with sophisticated cloud platforms, AI-powered analytics, and real-time dashboards.

Yet one question remains.

If we've become so much better at collecting employee feedback, why haven't we become dramatically better at keeping employees?

According to SHRM's 2026 Talent Trends Report, 42 percent of HR professionals still report difficulty retaining full-time employees. That number has remained stubbornly high despite decades of investment in employee listening technology.

The employee listening software market is expected to exceed $1 billion annually and continue growing rapidly. [Source needed] Organizations are collecting more employee data than ever before.

But collecting feedback has never been the goal.

Improving the employee experience is.

We Optimized the Survey. We Didn't Redesign the Conversation.

Somewhere along the way, many organizations began confusing the survey with the solution.

The process has remained remarkably unchanged for decades. Distribute a survey. Encourage participation. Analyze results. Build dashboards. Share reports. Ask managers to create action plans. Then, months or years later, do it again.

Technology has made every step faster. It has not fundamentally changed the process.

The biggest obstacles remain exactly where they've always been: earning employee trust, reaching frontline workers, getting insights to leaders who can actually make changes, and turning data into action quickly enough to matter.

In other words, we've optimized measurement without redesigning the conversation.

"The HR profession has spent decades improving the tools that collect feedback," said Dan Cahill, Managing Principal at HSD Metrics. "What it hasn't solved is the gap between the report and the response. That gap is where retention is won or lost. And it is not a technology problem. It is a model problem."

The Metric We've Never Measured

Perhaps the most revealing statistic isn't one we can find.

We know how much organizations spend on employee listening software. We don't know how much they spend acting on what employees tell them. That may be one of the most important workforce metrics the HR profession has never measured.

Employee surveys were never intended to be annual report cards. Not even 100 years ago, when the profession first began, were they designed as scoring mechanisms. They were intended to start conversations.

Research has long demonstrated that simply asking employees for their opinions can positively influence engagement. But asking without acting eventually produces the opposite effect. Employees don't become frustrated because they're surveyed. They become frustrated because they believe nothing changes.

The Next Evolution Won't Come From Better Questions

That's why the next evolution in employee listening won't come from asking more questions.

It will come from changing the model altogether.

The future of employee listening is continuous rather than episodic. It combines AI's ability to identify patterns with human conversations that uncover context, build trust, and resolve issues before employees decide to leave. Instead of waiting for an annual engagement survey to reveal problems, organizations can create an ongoing dialogue that adapts throughout the employee experience.

After 100 years, perhaps it's time we stopped thinking about surveys as events.

A survey should be the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one.

HSD Metrics and the IEXM Model

HSD Metrics has spent more than three decades building the model that closes that gap. Through its Integrated Employee Experience Management (IEXM) framework, developed in partnership with Everest Group, HSD connects survey design, multi-channel data collection, real-time analytics, and structured post-survey action into a single coordinated system.

At the center of that system is Metrics HQ, a fully managed, advisor-backed solution that gives HR teams a partner accountable for outcomes, not just reports. The model reaches employees that email-based platforms cannot, with phone-based response rates between 65 and 75 percent compared to an industry average of approximately 20 percent for email surveys.

"The organizations that will win the competition for talent are not the ones that listen the most," said Cahill. "They are the ones that act the fastest. Metrics HQ is built around that principle. The survey starts the conversation. The advisor makes sure something comes from it."

The organizations that win the competition for talent won't necessarily be those that listen the most. They'll be the ones that act the fastest.

About HSD Metrics

Founded in 1992, HSD Metrics is a tech-driven software and advisory firm that utilizes a managed service model to build employee listening systems that increase retention. The company partners with mid-market and enterprise organizations to design and operate integrated listening strategies across the full employee lifecycle.

Through its Metrics HQ model, HSD Metrics brings together proven survey solutions, real-time analytics, advisory expertise, and administrative support within a unified framework. Backed by more than three decades of research and industry benchmarking, HSD helps employers turn employee feedback into sustained business results.

SOURCE HSD Metrics