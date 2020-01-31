Weyerhaeuser reports fourth quarter, full year results

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported a fourth quarter net loss of $14 million, or two cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion. This compares with a net loss of $93 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $99 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Excluding net after-tax charges of $37 million for special items, the company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $23 million, or three cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $70 million for the same period last year and $59 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $260 million compared with $346 million for the same period last year and $308 million for the third quarter of 2019.

For the full year 2019, Weyerhaeuser reported a net loss of $76 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $6.6 billion. This compares with net earnings of $748 million on net sales of $7.5 billion for the full year 2018.

Full year 2019 includes net after-tax charges of $361 million for special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings before special items of $285 million, or 39 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $891 million for the full year 2018.

"Our 2019 performance reflects strong execution across all businesses despite significant headwinds from a sluggish housing market, global trade uncertainty, and persistently challenged commodity prices," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Through our continued focus on operational excellence, we achieved record low cost performance in lumber and oriented strand board and delivered the highest EBITDA ever from our Real Estate & ENR business. Additionally, we reduced our pension obligations by $1.5 billion, strategically optimized a significant portion of our Northern timberlands portfolio, and returned over $1 billion of cash to shareholders. Entering 2020, we are encouraged by the recent pickup in U.S. housing activity, and we expect modest growth will drive improvement across our markets as the year progresses. We remain focused on creating value for shareholders through industry-leading operating performance and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (millions, except per share data) Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net sales $1,671

$1,548

$1,636

$6,554

$7,476 Net earnings (loss) $99

($14)

($93)

($76)

$748 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $0.13

($0.02)

($0.12)

($0.10)

$0.99 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 747

746

750

746

757 Net earnings before special items(1)(2) $59

$23

$70

$285

$891 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1) $0.08

$0.03

$0.10

$0.39

$1.18 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $308

$260

$346

$1,276

$2,032





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.



(2) Fourth quarter 2019 after-tax special items include an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the previously announced sale of our Montana timberlands, a $48 million gain on the sale of our Michigan timberlands and a $5 million pension settlement charge related to the transfer of Canadian pension assets and liabilities through purchases of group annuity contracts. Special items for other periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2019

2019



(millions) Q3

Q4

Change Net sales $523

$510

($13) Net contribution to pretax earnings $72

$53

($19) Pretax charge for special items $—

$32

$32 Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items $72

$85

$13 Adjusted EBITDA $154

$158

$4

Q4 2019 Performance – In the West, average sales realizations for domestic and Japan export logs were modestly higher and fee harvest volumes increased slightly. Western road and forestry spending was seasonally lower. In the South, average log sales realizations declined slightly and fee harvest volumes were lower.

Fourth quarter special items include a $48 million gain on the sale of the company's Michigan timberlands, which closed in November, and an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the previously announced sale of our Montana timberlands. The Montana transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

Q1 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the fourth quarter. In the West, the company anticipates higher domestic and export log sales volumes, modestly higher average domestic log sales realizations and lower road spending. In the South, the company expects seasonally lower fee harvest volumes and average log sales realizations comparable with the fourth quarter average.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2019

2019



(millions) Q3

Q4

Change Net sales $69

$46

($23) Net contribution to pretax earnings $32

$22

($10) Adjusted EBITDA $60

$37

($23)

Q4 2019 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to fewer real estate sales and lower construction materials and energy royalties in our Energy & Natural Resources business. The segment reported full year Adjusted EBITDA of $274 million.

Q1 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the fourth quarter due to the timing of Real Estate transactions. The company expects full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $255 million. This guidance incorporates the effect of fewer available real estate acres following the divestitures of our Montana and Michigan timberlands.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2019

2019



(millions) Q3

Q4

Change Net sales $1,204

$1,115

($89) Net contribution to pretax earnings $143

$60

($83) Pretax benefit for special items ($68)

$—

$68 Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items $75

$60

($15) Adjusted EBITDA $123

$110

($13)

Q4 2019 Performance – Sales volumes declined seasonally and Western and Canadian log costs increased compared with the third quarter. Per unit manufacturing costs improved due to strong operating performance and ongoing operational excellence initiatives.

Average sales realizations for oriented strand board improved slightly. In lumber, although the benchmark Framing Lumber Composite price improved modestly in the fourth quarter, published average pricing for wide-width Southern yellow pine lumber decreased. Weyerhaeuser's average lumber sales realizations were comparable with the third quarter average, reflecting the company's regional and product mix.

Q1 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the fourth quarter, before any improvement in average sales realizations. The company expects seasonally improved operating rates and manufacturing costs for engineered wood products and slightly higher sales volumes for lumber and oriented strand board.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2019

2019



(millions) Q3

Q4

Change Net charge to pretax earnings ($54)

($59)

($5) Pretax charge for special items $15

$6

($9) Net charge to pretax earnings before special items ($39)

($53)

($14) Adjusted EBITDA ($29)

($45)

($16)

Q4 2019 Performance – Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense increased due to seasonally higher spending and a year-to-date adjustment for incentive compensation. Fourth quarter results also include a small expense from elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO compared with income from this item in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter pretax special items consist of a $6 million noncash non-operating settlement charge related to the transfer of Canadian pension assets and liabilities through purchases of group annuity contracts.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at https://www.weyerhaeuser.com/.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on January 31, 2020 to discuss fourth quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 31, 2020.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 2195447) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 2195447). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 2195447) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 2195447) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the following: our earnings, earnings before special items, Adjusted EBITDA; average log sale realizations; log sale volumes; and fee harvest volumes in our timber business; sales volumes as well as manufacturing operating costs and operating rates for Wood Products. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

our operational excellence initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;

changes in accounting principles; and

other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019:

(millions) Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



































Net earnings (loss)































$ (76) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)

































378 Income taxes

































(137) Net contribution (charge) to earnings $ 347



$ 144



$ 353



$ (679)



$ 165 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)

—





—





—





516





516 Interest income and other

—





—





—





(30)





(30) Operating income (loss)

347





144





353





(193)





651 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

301





14





191





4





510 Basis of real estate sold

—





116





—





—





116 Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)(4)(5)

32





—





(68)





35





(1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 680



$ 274



$ 476



$ (154)



$ 1,276





(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. (2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs includes pretax special items consisting of $455 million of noncash settlement charges related to transfers of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of group annuity contracts. (3) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the previously announced sale of our Montana timberlands and a $48 million gain on sale of our Michigan timberlands. (4) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of a $68 million product remediation insurance recovery. (5) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes pretax special items consisting of $35 million of legal charges.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018:

(millions) Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



































Net earnings































$ 748 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

































375 Income taxes(1)

































59 Net contribution (charge) to earnings $ 583



$ 127



$ 838



$ (366)



$ 1,182 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)

—





—





—





272





272 Interest income and other(3)

—





(1)





—





(59)





(60) Operating income (loss)

583





126





838





(153)





1,394 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

319





14





149





4





486 Basis of real estate sold

—





124





—





—





124 Special items included in operating income (loss)(4)

—





—





—





28





28 Adjusted EBITDA $ 902



$ 264



$ 987



$ (121)



$ 2,032





(1) Income taxes include special items consisting of a $41 million tax benefit related to our pension contribution and a $21 million tax adjustment charge. (2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $200 million noncash settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified pension plan lump sum offer. (3) Interest income and other includes a pretax special item consisting of a $13 million gain on sale of a nonstrategic asset. (4) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of $28 million of environmental remediation expense.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019:

(millions) Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



































Net earnings (loss)































$ (14) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

































89 Income taxes

































1 Net contribution (charge) to earnings $ 53



$ 22



$ 60



$ (59)



$ 76 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(1)

—





—





—





21





21 Interest income and other

—





—





—





(8)





(8) Operating income (loss)

53





22





60





(46)





89 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

73





4





50





1





128 Basis of real estate sold

—





11





—





—





11 Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)

32





—





—





—





32 Adjusted EBITDA $ 158



$ 37



$ 110



$ (45)



$ 260





(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of Canadian pension assets and liabilities through purchases of group annuity contracts. (2) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the previously announced sale of our Montana timberlands and a $48 million gain on sale of our Michigan timberlands.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2019:

(millions) Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



































Net earnings































$ 99 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

































91 Income taxes

































3 Net contribution (charge) to earnings $ 72



$ 32



$ 143



$ (54)



$ 193 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

—





—





—





15





15 Interest income and other

—





—





—





(6)





(6) Operating income (loss)

72





32





143





(45)





202 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

82





4





48





1





135 Basis of real estate sold

—





24





—





—





24 Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)

—





—





(68)





15





(53) Adjusted EBITDA $ 154



$ 60



$ 123



$ (29)



$ 308





(1) Operating income (loss) includes pretax special items consisting of a $68 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $15 million legal charge.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2018:

(millions) Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



































Net earnings (loss)































$ (93) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

































97 Income taxes(1)

































(21) Net contribution (charge) to earnings $ 107



$ 44



$ 26



$ (194)



$ (17) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)

—





—





—





218





218 Interest income and other(3)

—





(1)





—





(23)





(24) Operating income

107





43





26





1





177 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

81





3





40





1





125 Basis of real estate sold

—





44





—





—





44 Adjusted EBITDA $ 188



$ 90



$ 66



$ 2



$ 346





(1) Income taxes include a special item consisting of a $21 million tax adjustment charge. (2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $200 million noncash settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified pension plan lump sum offer. (3) Interest income and other includes a pretax special item consisting of a $13 million gain on sale of a nonstrategic asset.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons, and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings (loss):



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (millions) Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net earnings (loss) $99

$(14)

$(93)

$(76)

$748 Early extinguishment of debt charge —

—

—

9

— Environmental remediation charge —

—

—

—

21 Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets —

(48)

(10)

(48)

(10) Legal charges 11

—

—

26

— Pension settlement charges —

5

152

345

152 Product remediation recoveries, net (51)

—

—

(51)

— Restructuring, impairments and other charges —

80

—

80

— Tax adjustments —

—

21

—

(20) Net earnings before special items $59

$23

$70

$285

$891

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings (loss) per diluted share:



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $0.13

$(0.02)

$(0.12)

$(0.10)

$0.99 Early extinguishment of debt charge —

—

—

0.01

— Environmental remediation charge —

—

—

—

0.03 Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets —

(0.07)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(0.01) Legal charges 0.02

—

—

0.04

— Pension settlement charges —

0.01

0.20

0.47

0.20 Product remediation recoveries, net (0.07)

—

—

(0.07)

— Restructuring, impairments and other charges —

0.11

—

0.11

— Tax adjustments —

—

0.03

—

(0.03) Net earnings per diluted share before special items $0.08

$0.03

$0.10

$0.39

$1.18



Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2 Q4.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions Mar 31, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Net sales $ 1,643



$ 1,692



$ 1,671



$ 1,548



$ 1,636



$ 6,554



$ 7,476

Costs of sales

1,322





1,390





1,399





1,301





1,345





5,412





5,592

Gross margin

321





302





272





247





291





1,142





1,884

Selling expenses

21





21





20





22





22





84





88

General and administrative expenses

89





80





85





94





82





348





318

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments

—





—





—





80





—





80





2

Product remediation recoveries, net

—





—





(68)





—





—





(68)





—

Other operating costs (income), net

37





15





33





(38)





10





47





82

Operating income

174





186





202





89





177





651





1,394

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

(470)





(10)





(15)





(21)





(218)





(516)





(272)

Interest income and other

10





6





6





8





24





30





60

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(107)





(91)





(91)





(89)





(97)





(378)





(375)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(393)





91





102





(13)





(114)





(213)





807

Income taxes

104





37





(3)





(1)





21





137





(59)

Net earnings (loss) $ (289)



$ 128



$ 99



$ (14)



$ (93)



$ (76)



$ 748





Per Share Information



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date



Mar 31, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.39)



$ 0.17



$ 0.13



$ (0.02)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.10)



$ 0.99

Dividends paid per common share $ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 1.36



$ 1.32

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):





















































Basic

746,603





745,486





745,626





745,886





748,694





745,897





754,556

Diluted

746,603





746,232





746,514





745,886





750,025





745,897





756,827

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)

744,767





744,905





745,071





745,300





746,391





745,300





746,391





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions Mar 31, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Net earnings (loss) $ (289)



$ 128



$ 99



$ (14)



$ (93)



$ (76)



$ 748

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

470





10





15





21





218





516





272

Interest income and other

(10)





(6)





(6)





(8)





(24)





(30)





(60)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

107





91





91





89





97





378





375

Income taxes

(104)





(37)





3





1





(21)





(137)





59

Operating income

174





186





202





89





177





651





1,394

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

123





124





135





128





125





510





486

Basis of real estate sold

48





33





24





11





44





116





124

Special items included in operating income

20





—





(53)





32





—





(1)





28

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 365



$ 343



$ 308



$ 260



$ 346



$ 1,276



$ 2,032







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.



















Weyerhaeuser Company

Total Company Statistics Q4.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions Mar 31, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Net earnings (loss) $ (289)



$ 128



$ 99



$ (14)



$ (93)



$ (76)



$ 748

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)

9





—





—





—





—





9





—

Environmental remediation charge

—





—





—





—





—





—





21

Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets

—





—





—





(48)





(10)





(48)





(10)

Legal charges

15





—





11





—





—





26





—

Pension settlement charges

345





(5)





—





5





152





345





152

Product remediation recoveries, net

—





—





(51)





—





—





(51)





—

Restructuring, impairments and other charges

—





—





—





80





—





80





—

Tax adjustments

—





—





—





—





21





—





(20)

Net earnings before special items(2) $ 80



$ 123



$ 59



$ 23



$ 70



$ 285



$ 891









Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date



Mar 31, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ (0.39)



$ 0.17



$ 0.13



$ (0.02)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.10)



$ 0.99

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)

0.01





—





—





—





—





0.01





—

Environmental remediation charge

—





—





—





—





—





—





0.03

Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets

—





—





—





(0.07)





(0.01)





(0.07)





(0.01)

Legal charges

0.02





—





0.02





—





—





0.04





—

Pension settlement charges

0.47





(0.01)





—





0.01





0.20





0.47





0.20

Product remediation recoveries, net

—





—





(0.07)





—





—





(0.07)





—

Restructuring, impairments and other charges

—





—





—





0.11





—





0.11





—

Tax adjustments

—





—





—





—





0.03





—





(0.03)

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2) $ 0.11



$ 0.16



$ 0.08



$ 0.03



$ 0.10



$ 0.39



$ 1.18





(1) During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $12 million pretax ($9 million after-tax) charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. This charge is included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.



Selected Total Company Items



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions Mar 31, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Pension and postretirement costs:





















































Pension and postretirement service costs $ 8



$ 8



$ 8



$ 8



$ 9



$ 32



$ 37

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

470





10





15





21





218





516





272

Total company pension and postretirement costs $ 478



$ 18



$ 23



$ 29



$ 227



$ 548



$ 309









Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

ASSETS





































Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents $ 259



$ 212



$ 153



$ 139



$ 334

Receivables, less discounts and allowances

398





408





368





309





337

Receivables for taxes

163





157





149





98





137

Inventories

451





425





393





416





389

Assets held for sale

—





—





251





140





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

141





132





141





147





152

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities

362





362





362





362





253

Total current assets

1,774





1,696





1,817





1,611





1,602

Property and equipment, net

1,917





1,901





1,860





1,969





1,857

Construction in progress

102





134





187





130





136

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion

12,586





12,516





12,192





11,929





12,671

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion

291





288





284





281





294

Deferred tax assets

18





33





31





72





15

Other assets

444





461





461





414





312

Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities

—





—





—





—





362

Total assets $ 17,132



$ 17,029



$ 16,832



$ 16,406



$ 17,249









































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current liabilities:





































Current maturities of long-term debt $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 500

Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities

302





302





—





—





302

Borrowings on line of credit

245





140





440





230





425

Accounts payable

243





271





242





246





222

Accrued liabilities

411





510





487





530





490

Total current liabilities

1,201





1,223





1,169





1,006





1,939

Long-term debt, net

6,156





6,153





6,150





6,147





5,419

Deferred tax liabilities

34





17





25





6





43

Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits

542





515





506





693





527

Other liabilities

398





397





383





377





275

Total liabilities

8,331





8,305





8,233





8,229





8,203

Total equity

8,801





8,724





8,599





8,177





9,046

Total liabilities and equity $ 17,132



$ 17,029



$ 16,832



$ 16,406



$ 17,249









Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions Mar 31, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Cash flows from operations:





















































Net earnings (loss) $ (289)



$ 128



$ 99



$ (14)



$ (93)



$ (76)



$ 748

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings (loss):





















































Depreciation, depletion and amortization

123





124





135





128





125





510





486

Basis of real estate sold

48





33





24





11





44





116





124

Deferred income taxes, net

(123)





(43)





2





(5)





(39)





(169)





72

Pension and other postretirement benefits

478





18





23





29





227





548





309

Share-based compensation expense

9





7





7





7





11





30





42

Charges for impairment of assets

—





—





—





80





—





80





1

Net gains on sale of nonstrategic timberlands

—





—





—





(48)





—





(48)





—

Change in:





















































Receivables, less allowances

(77)





(10)





40





60





117





13





62

Receivables and payables for taxes

(31)





6





7





51





6





33





(103)

Inventories

(60)





28





30





(21)





(5)





(23)





(14)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(5)





8





2





1





(11)





6





(18)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(82)





127





(58)





50





(21)





37





(154)

Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments

(14)





(13)





(9)





(9)





(26)





(45)





(381)

Other

9





(17)





(10)





(28)





(43)





(46)





(62)

Net cash from operations $ (14)



$ 396



$ 292



$ 292



$ 292



$ 966



$ 1,112

Cash flows from investing activities:





















































Capital expenditures for property and equipment $ (41)



$ (71)



$ (87)



$ (128)



$ (130)



$ (327)



$ (368)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation

(18)





(13)





(11)





(15)





(14)





(57)





(59)

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities

253





—





—





—





—





253





—

Proceeds from sale of Michigan timberlands

—





—





—





297





—





297





—

Other

18





1





1





1





(32)





21





(13)

Net cash from investing activities $ 212



$ (83)



$ (97)



$ 155



$ (176)



$ 187



$ (440)

Cash flows from financing activities:





















































Cash dividends on common shares $ (254)



$ (253)



$ (253)



$ (253)



$ (254)



$ (1,013)



$ (995)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

739





—





—





—





—





739





—

Payments of long-term debt

(512)





—





—





—





—





(512)





(62)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit

245





140





490





220





425





1,095





425

Payments on line of credit

(425)





(245)





(190)





(430)





—





(1,290)





—

Payments on debt held by variable interest entities

—





—





(302)





—





(209)





(302)





(209)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2





2





4





5





—





13





52

Repurchases of common shares

(60)





—





—





—





(93)





(60)





(366)

Other

(8)





(4)





(3)





(3)





1





(18)





(7)

Net cash from financing activities $ (273)



$ (360)



$ (254)



$ (461)



$ (130)



$ (1,348)



$ (1,162)

























































Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (75)



$ (47)



$ (59)



$ (14)



$ (14)



$ (195)



$ (490)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

334





259





212





153





348





334





824

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 259



$ 212



$ 153



$ 139



$ 334



$ 139



$ 334

























































Cash paid (received) during the period for:





















































Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 127



$ 59



$ 124



$ 60



$ 73



$ 370



$ 358

Income taxes, net of refunds $ 50



$ 1



$ (5)



$ (48)



$ 15



$ (2)



$ 95









Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment Q4.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations (1)

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Sales to unaffiliated customers $ 431



$ 401



$ 398



$ 388



$ 448



$ 1,618



$ 1,873

Intersegment sales

125





131





125





122





128





503





537

Total net sales

556





532





523





510





576





2,121





2,410

Costs of sales

413





405





429





402





446





1,649





1,735

Gross margin

143





127





94





108





130





472





675

Selling expenses

1





—





—





—





—





1





2

General and administrative expenses

22





25





24





23





24





94





93

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments

—





—





—





80





—





80





—

Other operating income, net

—





—





(2)





(48)





(1)





(50)





(3)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings $ 120



$ 102



$ 72



$ 53



$ 107



$ 347



$ 583







(1) In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we no longer report related intersegment sales in the Timberlands segment and we now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These collective transactions did not contribute any earnings to the Timberlands segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income $ 120



$ 102



$ 72



$ 53



$ 107



$ 347



$ 583

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

73





73





82





73





81





301





319

Special items

—





—





—





32





—





32





—

Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 193



$ 175



$ 154



$ 158



$ 188



$ 680



$ 902



(2) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.





Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets $ —



$ —



$ —



$ (48)



$ —



$ (48)



$ —

Restructuring, impairments and other charges

—





—





—





80





—





80





—







Selected Segment Items

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3) $ (24)



$ 46



$ 2



$ (12)



$ (7)



$ 12



$ (9)

Cash spent for capital expenditures $ (26)



$ (25)



$ (28)



$ (33)



$ (35)



$ (112)



$ (117)







(3) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.





Segment Statistics(4)







Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Third Party Delivered logs:























































Net Sales West

$ 205



$ 194



$ 172



$ 169



$ 221



$ 740



$ 987

(millions) South



159





156





168





157





153





640





625



North



29





17





24





22





29





92





99



Total delivered logs



393





367





364





348





403





1,472





1,711



Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber



9





10





10





13





20





42





59



Recreational and other lease revenue



15





15





15





16





15





61





59



Other revenue



14





9





9





11





10





43





44



Total

$ 431



$ 401



$ 398



$ 388



$ 448



$ 1,618



$ 1,873

Delivered Logs West

$ 106.92



$ 104.07



$ 99.07



$ 102.12



$ 112.58



$ 103.18



$ 125.59

Third Party Sales South

$ 35.35



$ 35.45



$ 35.03



$ 34.71



$ 34.38



$ 35.13



$ 34.66

Realizations (per ton) North

$ 59.68



$ 62.10



$ 57.35



$ 56.95



$ 57.27



$ 58.80



$ 60.55

Delivered Logs West



1,920





1,864





1,729





1,660





1,958





7,173





7,858

Third Party Sales South



4,499





4,400





4,795





4,538





4,417





18,232





18,008

Volumes (tons, thousands) North



494





263





429





372





497





1,558





1,628

Fee Harvest Volumes West



2,385





2,455





2,183





2,214





2,463





9,237





9,571

(tons, thousands) South



6,492





6,367





6,802





6,617





6,849





26,278





26,708



North



627





378





560





477





620





2,042





2,129







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.













Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q4.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Net sales $ 118



$ 81



$ 69



$ 46



$ 102



$ 314



$ 307

Costs of sales

56





39





32





18





52





145





155

Gross margin

62





42





37





28





50





169





152

General and administrative expenses

7





7





6





7





7





27





26

Other operating income, net

—





—





(1)





(1)





—





(2)





—

Operating income

55





35





32





22





43





144





126

Interest income and other

—





—





—





—





1





—





1

Net contribution to earnings $ 55



$ 35



$ 32



$ 22



$ 44



$ 144



$ 127





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)









































in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income $ 55



$ 35



$ 32



$ 22



$ 43



$ 144



$ 126

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

3





3





4





4





3





14





14

Basis of real estate sold

48





33





24





11





44





116





124

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 106



$ 71



$ 60



$ 37



$ 90



$ 274



$ 264







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.





Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





























































Segment Statistics





Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Net Sales Real Estate $ 96



$ 59



$ 45



$ 25



$ 81



$ 225



$ 229

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources

22





22





24





21





21





89





78



Total $ 118



$ 81



$ 69



$ 46



$ 102



$ 314



$ 307

Acres Sold Real Estate

38,834





47,031





18,057





9,394





31,833





113,315





131,575

Price per Acre Real Estate $ 2,424



$ 1,063



$ 2,415



$ 2,308



$ 2,479



$ 1,848



$ 1,701

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate

50 %



56 %



53 %



44 %



54 %



52 %



54 %













Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q4.2019 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations (1)

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Net sales $ 1,094



$ 1,210



$ 1,204



$ 1,115



$ 1,087



$ 4,623



$ 5,297

Costs of sales

967





1,070





1,067





994





1,003





4,098





4,228

Gross margin

127





140





137





121





84





525





1,069

Selling expenses

19





20





20





21





20





80





81

General and administrative expenses

35





34





35





35





33





139





130

Product remediation recoveries, net

—





—





(68)





—





—





(68)





—

Other operating costs, net

4





5





7





5





5





21





20

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings $ 69



$ 81



$ 143



$ 60



$ 26



$ 353



$ 838







(1) In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These transactions do not contribute any earnings to the Wood Products segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Operating income $ 69



$ 81



$ 143



$ 60



$ 26



$ 353



$ 838

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

46





47





48





50





40





191





149

Special items

—





—





(68)





—





—





(68)





—

Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 115



$ 128



$ 123



$ 110



$ 66



$ 476



$ 987







(2) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.





Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Product remediation recoveries, net $ —



$ —



$ 68



$ —



$ —



$ 68



$ —





























































Selected Segment Items

in millions Q1.2019



Q2.2019



Q3.2019



Q4.2019



Q4.2018



YTD.2019



YTD.2018

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3) $ (155)



$ 75



$ 32



$ 49



$ 83



$ 1



$ (69)

Cash spent for capital expenditures $ (30)



$ (53)



$ (65)



$ (109)



$ (107)



$ (257)



$ (306)







(3) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.