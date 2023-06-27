Weyerhaeuser to Release Second Quarter Results on July 27

News provided by

Weyerhaeuser Company

27 Jun, 2023, 16:30 ET

Webcast and conference call on July 28 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET)

SEATTLE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, July 27, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, July 28, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13734908) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734908). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13734908) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13734908) from outside North America.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Analysts - Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

Also from this source

Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit's REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference

Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.