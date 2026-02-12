W&H Celebrates 135 Years of Innovation at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting

Honoring a global legacy of first-to-market advancements while showcasing modern sterilization and handpiece innovation

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - W&H, a global leader in medical and dental technology, will celebrate its 135th anniversary at the 2026 Chicago Midwinter Meeting, marking more than a century of innovation, engineering excellence, and commitment to advancing dental care.

Founded in 1890, W&H has spent 135 years pioneering technologies designed to improve efficiency, precision, and safety in dentistry. This milestone reflects the company's long-standing global presence and its continued focus on developing solutions that support the evolving needs of dental professionals worldwide.

W&H will commemorate this anniversary at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting with a dedicated booth experience that highlights the company's legacy of innovation—while showcasing the modern technologies shaping dentistry today.

135 Years of Innovation—From 1890 to Today

At the W&H booth, attendees will explore a curated innovation timeline featuring key milestones and first-to-market advancements introduced throughout the company's 135-year history. This display underscores W&H's enduring role in advancing dental technology and reinforces the depth of experience behind its solutions.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage directly with W&H product experts through hands-on demonstrations and in-depth discussions focused on today's clinical and workflow challenges.

Product Spotlight: Innovation in Practice

Featured technologies at the booth will include:

Lexa Mini Rapid Sterilizer — Designed to support fast, efficient, and compliant instrument reprocessing in modern dental practices, helping teams streamline workflows while maintaining high standards of infection control.

Power Edition Handpiece — Engineered for cutting zirconia with effortless power, the Power Edition delivers smooth, efficient performance with minimal hand fatigue and quieter operation. Designed to enhance clinician comfort and control, it allows dentists to work more efficiently while reducing physical strain. Attendees are invited to experience the difference firsthand by trying the Power Edition at the W&H booth.

Additional solutions on display will span sterilization and instrument reprocessing systems, restorative and surgical handpieces, and oral and implant surgery technologies.

A Commitment to the Dental Community

"Celebrating 135 years of innovation is a proud milestone for W&H," said Rick Pinero, General Manager, Dental Equipment Business Unit, W&H North America. "This anniversary reflects our continued commitment to developing technologies that support clinicians, protect patients, and advance the standard of care—today and into the future."

Visit W&H at Chicago Midwinter

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 4629 at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting to experience W&H's 135th anniversary celebration, explore live product demonstrations, and engage with the technologies shaping the future of dentistry.

To schedule a product demonstration in advance or learn more about show offerings, attendees may connect with a member of the W&H sales team onsite.

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the driving force of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

