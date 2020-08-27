What Americans Need to Know Before Traveling Domestically

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International border closures and travel bans have led Americans to travel within the US.

With domestic travel rising in popularity, travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth shares what travelers need to know before heading out of state.

Coverage for Contracting COVID-19 Available

Domestic travelers concerned that contracting COVID-19 will impact their trip can find coverage from select travel insurance policies.

Despite high coronavirus cases in some states, travelers can still purchase a policy that includes cancellation coverage in the event they contract coronavirus before departure. Travelers can search for policies that may include cancellation or medical coverage for contracting coronavirus from 14 providers on Squaremouth.

Quarantine Requirements Not Covered Reason to Cancel

Some travelers are surprised to learn their destination state requires a quarantine period upon arrival, some up to 14 days. However, these requirements do not trigger trip cancellation benefits.

Travelers who no longer wish to travel because they will have to quarantine at their destination will not be covered to cancel under a standard policy.

COVID-19 Concerns Covered by Cancel for Any Reason

The Cancel for Any Reason upgrade offers the most extensive cancellation coverage, making it the best option for travelers who have most concerns related to COVID-19, including changing travel regulations, flight cancellations due to lack of passengers, or accommodations canceling reservations due to COVID-19.

With this upgrade, travelers can cancel their trips 2-3 days prior to departure and receive 75% reimbursement of their pre-paid, non-refundable trip cost.

Squaremouth.com created the Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Center which is updated daily with available travel insurance coverage and answers to FAQs as the pandemic evolves.

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side . More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

