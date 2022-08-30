What Are Most Motorcycle Accidents Caused by in Alabama?

Alcohol-induced motorcycle crashes are often deadly in Alabama says Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama is the 10th deadliest state in the nation when it comes to motorcycle fatalities. In 2019, 93 motorcyclists died in crashes. Motorcycle accidents are often fatal because bikes are less visible than cars and trucks and less stable during emergency braking and other maneuvers. Also, motorcyclists have far less protection than do people in enclosed vehicles, so when they crash the consequences can be catastrophic.

Alcohol use is by far the leading cause of motorcycle accidents in Alabama. Alcohol was involved 82.8 percent of all motorcycle-related fatalities in Alabama in 2019, accounting for 77 of the 93 total deaths, according to a recent study conducted by Quotewizard, a subsidiary of LendingTree,Inc.

"The statistics are shocking when it comes to motorcycle fatalities," said law firm Partner C. Randall Wenzel, Jr. "We see so many devastated families. Our firm shows great compassion for victims while fighting aggressively to get the highest compensation possible."

Nationwide, 5,579 motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Nearly 83,000 were injured. The deadliest hours for motorcycle riding were between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends.

Even though motorcycles make up only 3 percent of all registered vehicles and less than 1 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in the U.S., motorcyclists account for 14 percent of all traffic fatalities, according to the National Safety Council. Per mile traveled in 2019, the number of deaths on motorcycles in the United States was nearly 29 times the number in cars, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

About Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana

