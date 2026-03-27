What are the Best Companies to Start and Grow a Career? Independent "Where You Work Matters" Study Recognizes Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments earned Platinum recognition across all three categories measured: Early Career, Growth, and Stability

PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best companies to work for? Where You Work Matters set out to answer this question by conducting an unprecedented, independent study of more than 12 million US workers at 1,750 of the largest US employers. Drawing on real-world career outcomes and compensation data—not company self-reporting—the study assessed how employers create and support high-quality jobs across three categories: Early Career, Growth and Stability. At the conclusion of their analysis, only 22 companies, including Fisher Investments, earned Platinum recognition in all three categories for their commitment to advancing, rewarding and retaining employees.

Fisher Investments recognized by "Where You Work Matters" as a Platinum winner in all three core job categories: Early Career, Growth and Stability

The study is part of the American Opportunity Index, which is a joint project between the Harvard Business School, the Burning Glass Institute and the Schultz Family Foundation. The Where You Work Matters List identifies the companies doing the best at creating jobs which enable employees to advance in their careers, receive rewarding compensation and be retained in their roles. This honor highlights Fisher Investments' culture and commitment to creating fulfilling careers in the pursuit of helping our clients achieve their investment goals.

The Where You Work Matters study recognized Fisher Investments as a Platinum winner in all three core job categories: Early Career, Growth and Stability. The methodology included six key employee-focused metrics: Internal Promotion, Advancement Beyond, Wage, Retention, Entry Level and Leaders from Within. By measuring real career progression, compensation and retention based on these metrics, the study provided an objective view of how well employers help their employees grow and succeed. For more information about the award and its methodology, visit https://www.whereyouworkmatters.org/about/.

"We're incredibly proud to earn this recognition from Where You Work Matters," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Our firm remains deeply committed to creating fulfilling careers which enable our employees to thrive."

"What's really unprecedented about this is that not only are we assessing, independently, large employers across the country, but that we are revealing how well they're doing down to the occupation level," says Rajiv Chandrasekaran, Managing Director of the Schultz Family Foundation. "This level of transparency and insight has never been available before publicly on a wide scale."

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $386 billion across three principal businesses—Institutional, US Private Client, and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 2017, making him the longest running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post and unique columns in native language, varying by country, in 28 major nations, spanning more countries and more total volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information, visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

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