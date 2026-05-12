Who Are the Best Financial Advisers in 2026? Fisher Investments Recognized by USA Today

Fourth annual study highlights the Top US Financial Advisers

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are the best financial advisers? USA Today and market research firm Statista answer this question in their fourth annual study. The 2026 Best Financial Advisory Firms ranking highlights the top investment advisers in the United States and recognized Fisher Investments.

The 2026 list evaluated firms' assets under management growth and recommendations from clients, industry experts and other investment advisers. To determine best, USA Today and Statista analyzed short-term and long-term growth in assets under management as a gauge of firm success. They also evaluated recommendations from clients, collected through an independent survey of 30,000 investors to identify the nation's leading investment advisers. Self-recommendations were not allowed.

"We are honored to be recognized by USA Today and Statista on the 2026 Best Financial Advisors list," said Damian Ornani, CEO of Fisher Investments. "Being independently recognized by clients and peers is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our employees bring to every client relationship."

Please visit USA Today's official award site for the full list and methodology.

USA Today's recognition of Fisher Investments follows a recent report in The Wall Street Journal naming the firm as 1 of the top 22 US companies for fostering and advancing careers. The Wall Street Journal's report was based on a comprehensive career study across 1,700 employers and 12 million employees conducted by the Harvard Business School, the Burning Glass Institute, and the Schultz Family Foundation. The Wall Street Journal BuySide also recognized Fisher Investments as an "attractive choice for high-net-worth individuals and families who want to take a hands-off approach to portfolio management." They also wrote: "If you're a high-net-worth individual looking for an advisory firm that offers customized portfolios and active investment management, Fisher Investments might be worth exploring."

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $387 billion across three principal businesses—US Private Client, Institutional, and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 2017, making him the longest running columnist in the magazine's history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post and bespoke columns in 27 other countries—spanning more countries, more languages and more total reach than any other non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken appears regularly on major TV networks like Fox Business and News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information, visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

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SOURCE Fisher Investments