Who is the Top Money Manager in North Texas? Fisher Investments Earns #1 from "Dallas Business Journal"

Plano-based firm recognized as the largest money manager in North Texas based on assets under management

PLANO, Texas, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments has been named the largest money manager in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal. The firm secured the top ranking based on its total assets under management as of September 2025. The publication also recognized Fisher Investments as a leading wealth manager in the region based on its assets under management for local clients.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as the largest money management firm in North Texas," said Damian Ornani, CEO of Fisher Investments. "This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to putting our clients' interests first and providing them with exceptional service. We look forward to continuing to help more investors around the world reach their financial goals."

This recognition is part of the Dallas Business Journal's annual ranking of money management firms in North Texas, which highlights firms based on their assets under management. For the full list of largest money managers and more details about Fisher Investments' ranking, visit the Dallas Business Journal's website.

"We're grateful for our clients' trust and proud to be recognized for our impact in North Texas and around the world," said K.C. Ellis, Senior Executive Vice President at Fisher Investments. "This honor reinforces our dedication to delivering the personalized service and tailored investment strategies our clients deserve."

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2025 Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $386 billion across three principal businesses—Institutional, US Private Client and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 12/31/2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He now writes monthly, native language columns in 28 major media organs around the world—including the New York Post—spanning more countries and more languages in more total reach than any other, non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken appears regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News, BBC, Sky News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information about Fisher Investments, visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

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SOURCE Fisher Investments