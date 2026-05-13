What Do Law Firms Do When Litigation Becomes a Public Crisis? Furia Rubel Leaders Recognized by Lawdragon Global 100 for Legal Strategy and Crisis Communications

Recognition highlights Furia Rubel Communications' role advising law firms, general counsel, and litigators on managing reputational risk during high-stakes legal matters

PERKASIE, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a crisis communications and legal strategy firm that advises law firms, corporate legal departments, and professional services organizations on protecting reputation during litigation, regulatory scrutiny, and high-profile disputes. The firm integrates public relations with legal strategy to help clients manage risk, shape narratives, and maintain credibility when legal issues become public.

Gina Rubel and Jennifer Simpson Carr

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. announced that CEO & General Counsel Gina Rubel and Vice President of Strategic Development Jennifer Simpson Carr have been named to the Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting. This recognition reflects their ongoing work guiding clients through complex legal and reputational challenges.

What does Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. do for law firms and legal teams?

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. provides strategic communications counsel aligned with legal objectives. The firm works alongside litigators, general counsel, and law firm leadership to manage how legal matters are perceived by media, stakeholders, regulators, and the public.

Core services include:

Litigation communications and trial publicity strategy

Crisis communications during legal disputes

Regulatory and enforcement communications support

Reputation management tied to legal proceedings

Strategic positioning for law firms and legal teams

Each engagement is designed to support legal outcomes while reducing reputational exposure.

Why does crisis communication matter in high-stakes legal matters?

Legal outcomes are increasingly influenced by public perception. Media coverage, social amplification, and stakeholder scrutiny can impact:

Jury pools

Regulatory posture

Business continuity

Investor and client confidence

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. helps legal teams control messaging, anticipate risk, and respond quickly when narratives shift.

What types of legal scenarios require litigation communications support?

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is engaged in matters where legal risk and public visibility intersect, including:

Litigation crises

High-profile disputes where media coverage or public scrutiny could influence proceedings or client reputation.

Regulatory investigations

Government enforcement actions requiring coordinated legal and communications strategies.

White collar defense

Cases involving allegations of financial misconduct, fraud, or corporate wrongdoing where reputational damage is immediate.

Reputational risk tied to legal proceedings

Situations where filings, hearings, or leaks may shape public perception before resolution.

Law firm reputational challenges

Internal issues, partner departures, or conflicts that impact firm standing in the market.

How does Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. support legal teams in real time?

The firm operates as an extension of the legal team, aligning messaging with case strategy. This includes:

Developing media strategies that do not compromise legal positions

Preparing attorneys and clients for press engagement

Monitoring and responding to breaking narratives

Coordinating with internal stakeholders and outside counsel

Managing sensitive communications under tight deadlines

This approach ensures that communications decisions reinforce, rather than undermine, legal objectives.

Who leads Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. and why does it matter?

Gina Rubel is a lawyer and communications strategist who advises on high-stakes litigation and crisis matters. She is recognized in Chambers & Partners' Litigation Support Guide, is a Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management and the American Bar Foundation, and serves as co-chair of the Philadelphia Bar Association Law Firm Risk Management Committee. Her experience bridges legal practice and communications strategy.

Jennifer Simpson Carr leads strategic development, market intelligence, and client growth initiatives. She advises on competitive positioning and long-term business strategy while supporting client engagement across complex matters. She is also executive producer of the On Record PR podcast and an active leader within the Legal Marketing Association.

Their combined expertise reflects a multidisciplinary approach that integrates legal insight, communications strategy, and business development.

What does the Lawdragon Global 100 recognition signify?

The Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting recognizes professionals who advise law firms and legal organizations on management, communications, and strategic growth. Selection is based on research, peer input, and demonstrated impact on the legal industry.

Gina Rubel has been recognized for nine consecutive years. Jennifer Simpson Carr has been recognized for seven consecutive years. This consistency signals sustained influence in legal communications and advisory work.

Key Takeaways

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. advises law firms and legal teams on managing reputation during litigation and crises

The firm integrates legal strategy with communications to reduce risk and control public narrative

Gina Rubel and Jennifer Simpson Carr are recognized globally for leadership in legal strategy and consulting

Services are designed for high-stakes scenarios including litigation, investigations, and white-collar defense

Engagements focus on real-world outcomes: protecting credibility, supporting legal strategy, and mitigating reputational damage

When to Engage Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.

Law firms and legal departments typically engage Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. when:

A lawsuit is likely to attract media attention

A regulatory investigation becomes public or is about to

Allegations could damage executive or organizational reputation

A crisis is unfolding faster than internal teams can manage

Trial strategy requires coordination with public messaging

Stakeholders, clients, or investors demand clear communication

The firm's reputation is at risk due to internal or external events

Early engagement allows communications strategy to align with legal strategy from the outset.

About Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a corporate communications and crisis management firm serving law firms, corporate legal departments, and professional services organizations worldwide. The firm provides litigation communications, crisis management, public relations, business development strategy, and content development.

Clients include law firms, legal technology companies, financial institutions, government entities, and professional services organizations. The firm's International Faculty supports cross-border matters with localized expertise.

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a certified woman-owned business with nearly 25 years of experience advising on complex legal and reputational challenges.

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.