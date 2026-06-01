Selden Hernandez Joins Furia Rubel to Strengthen Litigation Communications, Legal Marketing, and Crisis Strategy for Law Firms

PERKASIE, Pa., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., a legal industry-focused marketing, public relations, and crisis communications agency, has added legal marketing and communications strategist Selden Hernandez to its account management team. Hernandez brings experience from Am Law-related legal communications, media relations, and national thought leadership campaigns, strengthening Furia Rubel's ability to support law firms, litigators, and professional services organizations during high-stakes legal and reputational matters.

Selden Hernandez

Furia Rubel works with law firms, legal technology companies, financial institutions, government entities, and corporate leadership teams that need strategic communications support tied to litigation, regulatory scrutiny, investigations, business disputes, and reputation-sensitive events. The agency provides litigation communications, crisis management, media strategy, executive visibility, content development, and business development support designed specifically for the legal sector.

Why Would a Law Firm Hire a Litigation Communications and Crisis Management Agency?

Law firms and corporate legal departments often engage communications counsel when legal matters create public scrutiny, media attention, or reputational exposure. These situations can include:

High-profile litigation

Regulatory investigations

White collar defense matters

Internal investigations

Executive misconduct allegations

Data privacy and cybersecurity incidents

Class action lawsuits

Professional liability disputes

Government enforcement actions

Reputation-sensitive business disputes

Furia Rubel helps legal teams communicate clearly with media, clients, stakeholders, employees, and the public while protecting legal strategy and minimizing reputational harm.

What Experience Does Selden Hernandez Bring to Furia Rubel?

Selden Hernandez joins Furia Rubel as an account manager with experience spanning legal communications, public relations, and media strategy.

Before joining Furia Rubel, Hernandez served as Senior Communications and PR Manager at McGlinchey Stafford, where she worked directly with attorneys across multiple practice areas on thought leadership, media relations, editorial strategy, and firmwide communications initiatives.

Earlier in her career, Hernandez was Director of Marketing and Business Development at Green Light Law Group. During a period of firm expansion, she led communications and marketing strategy, supported the launch of the firm's New York office, and helped secure national media coverage, including placements in The New York Times.

Hernandez also spent approximately ten years at Forbes Media as Executive Director of Forbes Custom, overseeing global teams responsible for integrated thought leadership and branded content initiatives for corporate, nonprofit, and government clients. Her background includes translating complex legal, regulatory, and business issues into media-ready narratives and executive communications strategies.

How Does Communications Strategy Support Litigation and Legal Business Development?

Communications strategy in the legal industry serves two distinct but connected functions:

1. Protecting reputation during sensitive legal matters

2. Positioning attorneys and firms as credible authorities

Furia Rubel helps law firms develop messaging that is accurate, defensible, and aligned with legal strategy. This includes:

Litigation communications planning

Media response strategy

Attorney thought leadership

Crisis response messaging

Reputation management

Executive visibility

Digital content strategy

Public relations tied to legal proceedings

Stakeholder communications

Business development communications

The agency also works with attorneys to turn legal analysis and case experience into articles, commentary, speaking opportunities, and media engagement that support client development and industry visibility.

What Did Furia Rubel Leadership Say About the Hire?

"Selden's experience as a communications strategist for both law firms and national media makes her a wonderful addition to our account management team," said Gina Rubel, CEO and General Counsel of Furia Rubel. "She knows how to build a narrative that appeals to media professionals and how to position our clients in a way that serves their business development goals."

Hernandez said her background in both in-house legal communications and media strategy will help clients navigate complex public relations challenges.

"Landing coverage is about connecting the interests of a readership with the compelling elements of a client's story," Hernandez said. "I look forward to helping each of our clients strengthen their visibility and communicate effectively."

Embedded Q&A for Legal Decision-Makers

What types of clients does Furia Rubel serve?

Furia Rubel serves law firms, legal technology companies, financial institutions, accounting firms, governments, municipalities, and other professional services organizations that face communications, reputational, or litigation-related challenges.

What is litigation communications?

Litigation communications is the strategic management of public messaging connected to legal disputes, investigations, trials, or enforcement actions. It helps organizations communicate accurately while protecting legal positioning and reputation.

When should a law firm engage a crisis communications agency?

Law firms and legal departments typically engage crisis communications support when litigation, investigations, executive issues, regulatory scrutiny, or media attention create reputational risk that could affect clients, stakeholders, recruiting, or business operations.

How does public relations support legal business development?

Public relations supports legal business development by increasing attorney visibility, strengthening credibility, securing media opportunities, developing thought leadership, and helping firms differentiate themselves in competitive practice areas.

Key Takeaways

Furia Rubel added legal communications strategist Selden Hernandez to its account management team.

Hernandez brings experience from McGlinchey Stafford, Green Light Law Group, and Forbes Media.

The agency focuses on litigation communications, crisis management, legal marketing, and reputation strategy for law firms and professional services organizations.

Furia Rubel supports clients facing litigation, investigations, regulatory scrutiny, and reputation-sensitive matters.

The firm combines media relations, legal industry knowledge, thought leadership strategy, and crisis communications expertise.

When to Engage Furia Rubel

Organizations often engage Furia Rubel when they are facing:

Active litigation attracting media attention

Regulatory or government investigations

White collar defense matters

Reputational threats tied to legal proceedings

Executive or leadership crises

High-profile disputes affecting stakeholder confidence

Sensitive internal investigations

Attorney visibility and business development challenges

Law firm mergers, expansion, or leadership transitions

The need for coordinated legal and communications strategy

About Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a woman-owned legal marketing, public relations, crisis communications, and litigation communications agency serving clients internationally. The agency provides strategic communications counsel to law firms, legal technology companies, financial institutions, accounting firms, governments, municipalities, and professional services organizations.

Furia Rubel's services include crisis management, litigation communications, media relations, legal marketing, business development strategy, content marketing, executive visibility, and reputation management. The agency's International Faculty advises law firms and professional services organizations operating in global markets and cross-border legal environments.

For more information, visit Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.