What explains the speed and quality of the "Built in China" projects?

News provided by

China.org.cn

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China.org.cn about the speed and quality of the "Built in China" projects

Continue Reading

China's rapid and extensive infrastructure development, including urban buildings, transportation facilities, water conservation projects, and oil and gas transportation systems, has rightfully earned it the title of an "Infrastructure Powerhouse". Nowadays, Chinese-built infrastructure projects can be found worldwide, bringing significant benefits to countries around the globe. What is the secret behind these remarkable achievements? In this episode, Álvaro Paños, presenter from China.org.cn, will check it out with Yacine, a civil engineer from Algeria.

FINDING ANSWERS IN CHINA
http://www.china.com.cn/node_9004824.html
What explains the speed and quality of the "Built in China" projects?
http://www.china.com.cn/txt/2023-12/13/content_116876995.shtml 

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

The Chinese journey of a Kenyan acrobatic coach: Witnessing the friendship between the two countries

The Chinese journey of a Kenyan acrobatic coach: Witnessing the friendship between the two countries

A news report by China.org.cn on Mathias Kavita, a famous acrobatic artist and top coach in Kenya: At the Sarakasi Dome arena in Nairobi, a not so...
Touchable Chinese Democracy

Touchable Chinese Democracy

A news report from China.org.cn on the whole-process people's democracy in China: With his fingertips sliding across the raised dots, Wang Yongcheng, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.