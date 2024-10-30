What Hebei Can Offer: The Rise of the Tangshan Robot Corps

News provided by

Great Wall New Media

Oct 30, 2024, 08:15 ET

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A News Report from Great Wall New Media --The research and development of robots in China began in the 1970s. In 2013, China became the world's largest application market for industrial robots.

The robot industry cluster located in the Tangshan High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Tangshan City, Hebei Province, is a major research and development base of special robots and an application and innovation highland of robots in China. Tangshan, an important industrial city, has been deeply engaged in the robot industry since the 1990s. After more than 30 years of continuous development, it has now formed an industrial cluster featuring welding robots, rescue robots and special testing robots.

Today, let's follow Quentin, a robot enthusiast from France, to uncover the mystery of the "robot corps" in Tangshan.

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

