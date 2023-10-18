What Hebei Can Offer丨B&R Drives RTS to World

News provided by

Great Wall New Media

18 Oct, 2023, 03:31 ET

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media: 

At present, locomotive products from CRRC can be found in 83% of the countries and regions with railways in the world and China's high-speed trains increasingly become the focus of world attention. CRRC is a "golden card" for China's high-end equipment to go global. Its Fuxing bullet train leads the world in terms of train manufacturing standards. 

CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. is an important part of CRRC. Currently, the trains made by CRRC Tangshan are running in more countries along the Belt & Road to let the world feel the innovation and speed of China.

Today, Nedelina from Bulgaria, with her curiosity about China's high-speed train, will take the Fuxing bullet train to start a journey of exploration.

Supervising Producers: Na Shuchen, Zhang Yanping, Wang Yuelu
Chief Producers: Li Yao, Liu Liu
Planners: Jing Tingnan, Shi Yang, Yang Jianmin, Zhang Guangming
Choreographer-directors: Zheng Bai, Song Lifang, Zhou Yabin
Cinematographers: Wang Shouyi, Zhang Rongpeng
Editors: Li Wenpei, Zhao Boxuan
Script Translators: Zheng Bai, Mi Wenting(Intern)
Text proofreaders: Song Lifang, Li Shi (Intern)
Instructor Unit: Information Office of People's Government of Hebei Province
Supporting Unit: Hebei Foreign Publicity and Exchange Center
Special thanks to: CRRC Tangshan Co., LTD.
China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd.
Shijiazhuang Passenger Transport Section

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

