WHAT IF YOU COULD CHOOSE YOUR AGE? LANCÔME LAUNCHES A NEW ERA OF SKIN LONGEVITY WITH THE #1 SELLING UROLITHIN-A SUPPLEMENT¹, NOW IN ADVANCED SKINCARE

INTRODUCING NEW ABSOLUE LONGEVITY MD

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity is no longer just about living longer; it's about maintaining vitality, resilience, and strength as we age. Advances in science and technology now allow us to support not only lifespan, but health span: the years lived in optimal conditions.

As life expectancy increases, aging shifts from an inevitable decline to a process that can be supported, optimized, and guided.

Absolue Longevity MD Collection Absolue Longevity MD Intercept The Cream Absolue Longevity MD Reset The Serum

In beauty, this evolution means changing how we view the role of skincare entirely — expanding our perspective to encompass the visible biological signs of how skin ages, at every stage of life.

Skin is not merely aesthetic. As the body's largest organ, it reflects overall health span. While chronological age is fixed, biological age is dynamic, measurable, and influenceable. By targeting visible biological aging signs, skincare can be seen as a powerful pillar of longevity science, offering the opportunity to act on how skin's appearance evolves as we age.

LANCÔME AT THE FOREFRONT OF LONGEVITY SCIENCE

Lancôme is redefining how beauty approaches aging, shifting from "looking younger" to supporting long-term feelings of vitality and confidence.

Drawing on 90 years of scientific heritage and the advanced biological expertise of the L'Oréal Groupe, Lancôme pioneers Longevity Integrative Science™, a proactive approach that targets the visible manifestations of aging mechanisms to support renewal, resilience, and healthy-looking skin over time.

Through strategic open-innovation partnerships, including Swiss biotech company Timeline® and Korean beauty tech startup NanoEntek™, Lancôme bridges cutting-edge biotech with high-performance consumer skincare, effectively setting our standard for the beauty industry's future.

NEW ABSOLUE LONGEVITY MD

Validated by dermatologists*

Formulated with Mitopure® by Timeline — the #1 selling longevity Urolithin-A supplement1 — now introduced into advanced skincare.

Absolue Longevity MD is Lancôme's first dermatologist-validated skincare range* grounded in Longevity Integrative Science™. Designed to reverse your skin's visible biological age at every life stage, it targets visible aging signs including firmness, suppleness, radiance, fine lines, and smoothness helping to preserve the look of strength, vitality, and radiance over time.

*Validated in partnership with Lancôme's advisory board of dermatologists, ensuring thorough review of testing protocols and results; comprehensive ingredient screening for efficacy, safety, and skin compatibility.

MITOPURE® BY TIMELINE: FROM BIOTECH TO SKINCARE

A central pillar of longevity is mitochondrial health. Mitochondria generate cellular energy, enabling renewal and resilience. As skin ages, mitochondrial efficiency declines, contributing to visible signs of aging.

Mitopure® is Timeline's proprietary, highly pure form of Urolithin-A, a postbiotic widely recognized in the longevity field.

Backed by more than $50 million in R&D and 15 years of research, Mitopure® powers Timeline's supplement, recommended by a collective of longevity doctors & specialist. It enters skincare on a global scale for the first time through Lancôme.

Inspired by biotech innovation, this launch delivers high-performance topical formulas, expanding longevity skincare beyond niche applications.

THREE TARGETED INTERVENTION MODELS

Integrated across the ANTICIPATE, INTERCEPT, and RESET intervention models, Mitopure® acts as a foundational platform for the whole line. It complements each compound found in the models, helping to support the look of energized, healthy skin throughout its lifespan.

Building on this foundation, Lancôme goes beyond a single ingredient, creating proprietary compounds that balance proactive and corrective approaches differently at each stage of the skin's aging trajectory. These compounds are precisely calibrated to respond to the visible biological shifts that occur as skin evolves over time.

Each compound is a tailored blend of key ingredients, designed to meet the skin's needs based on its visible biological age—ensuring that every intervention model delivers the right solution, at the right moment.

EARLY ONSET

ANTICIPATE

SKIN'S BIOLOGICAL AGE: UNDER 35

Designed to act on visible biological aging signs before they appear.

ANTICIPATE Compound

Formulated with Mitopure®, 98.5% pure and micronized form of Urolithin-A, a postbiotic widely recognized in the longevity field1.

For a formula with targeted efficacy, Mitopure® is combined with the new proprietary and unique Anticipate compound. This complex fuses Epigenomyl®, Eperuline, Ectoin, and Rose Pro-Xylane with Taurine to anticipate specific visible skin markers according to your visible biological age—the only age you can reverse.

Clinically measured visible and invisible results

Visible aging markers: -16% Incoming fine lines2

invisible aging markers: Up to -50% Skin oxidation3

1Absolue Longevity MD provides a topical cosmetic way to combat visible signs of aging. Does not function like Mitopure® oral supplement.

2In a Clinical test after 3 months, reduces the look of emerging fine lines.

3With daily use treated vs. untreated skin.

"Targets aging signs before they appear, fortifying skin's youthful look."

– Dr. Annie Black, Lancôme International Scientific Director

MID-AGE

INTERCEPT

SKIN'S BIOLOGICAL AGE: 35–55

Designed to target visible biological aging signs as they appear.

THE INTERCEPT COMPOUND

Formulated with Mitopure®, 98.5% pure and micronized form of Urolithin-A, a postbiotic widely recognized in the longevity field1.

For a formula with targeted efficacy, Mitopure® is combined with the new proprietary and unique Intercept compound. This complex fuses LHA, Matrixyl™, Niacinamide, and Rose Pro-Xylane with Taurine to intercept specific visible skin markers according to your visible biological age—the only age you can reverse.

Clinically measured visible and invisible results

Visible aging marker: +76% skin elasticity in just 4 hours2

Invisible aging marker: +4 million new surface cells per day3

1Absolue Longevity MD provides a topical cosmetic way to combat visible signs of aging. Does not function like Mitopure® oral supplement.

2Instrumental test, 4 hours after application

3Clinical study based on exfoliation over 3 weeks vs. untreated skin

"Intercepts visible aging signs as they appear for luminous, youthful looking skin."

– Dr. Annie Black, Lancôme International Scientific Director

MORE MATURE

RESET

SKIN'S BIOLOGICAL AGE: OVER 55

Designed to reset skin's visible biological aging signs after they appear.

THE RESET COMPOUND

Formulated with Mitopure®, 98.5% pure and micronized form of Urolithin-A, a postbiotic widely recognized in the longevity field1.

For a formula with targeted efficacy, Mitopure® is combined with the new proprietary and unique Reset compound. This complex fuses Senevisium®, Rhamnose, Niacinamide, and Rose Pro-Xylane with Taurine to reset specific visible skin markers according to your visible biological age—the only age you can reverse.

Clinically measured visible and invisible results

Visible aging marker: +55% skin bounce2

Invisible aging marker: +15% faster surface cell renewal3

1Absolue Longevity MD provides a topical cosmetic way to combat visible signs of aging. Does not function like Mitopure® oral supplement.

2Instrumental Test, 4 hours after application

3Clinical study based on exfoliation over 3 weeks vs. untreated skin

"Reverses visible signs of damage to help restore skin's look of vitality."

– Dr. Annie Black, Lancôme International Scientific Director

Lancôme's Longevity MD range is available from April 20th, at Lancome-usa.com and select luxury retailers nationwide on May 1st.

Anticipate The Cream 1.7 fl. Oz at MSRP $155

Intercept The Serum 1.7 fl. Oz. at MSRP $175 The Cream 1.7 fl. Oz. at MSRP $155

Reset The Serum 1.7 fl. Oz. at MSRP $175 The Cream 1.7 fl. Oz. at MSRP $155



About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini, Olivia Rodrigo, Christy Turlington, and Vanessa Kirby.

For more information, please visit www.Lancome-usa.com or follow us on Instagram: @lancomeofficial, TikTok: @lancome.official, YouTube: @lancomeusa or Facebook: LancomeUS.

Leah Pitman, Head of PR & Partnerships – [email protected]

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications – [email protected]

SOURCE Lancôme