What Is Fibermaxxing? Life Time Experts Share Simple, Safe Ways to Add More Fiber Daily

Viral social media trend spotlights America's fiber gap, fiber's role in long-term health, and its importance for people using GLP-1 medications

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is weighing in on "fibermaxxing," a growing social media trend encouraging people to increase their daily fiber intake to support health, longevity and overall metabolic well-being.

With fewer than 5 percent of Americans consistently meeting recommended daily fiber intake of 21–25 grams for women and 30–38 grams for men, the hashtag #fibermaxxing has garnered millions of views on TikTok. The trend reflects growing interest in gut health, balanced nutrition and sustainable eating habits across generations.

With fewer than 5 percent of Americans consistently meeting recommended daily fiber intake of 21–25 grams for women and 30–38 grams for men, the hashtag #fibermaxxing has garnered millions of views on TikTok. The trend reflects growing interest in gut health, balanced nutrition and sustainable eating habits across generations.

Interest in fiber comes at a time when more Americans are using GLP-1 weight-loss medications, prompting renewed focus on how fiber and protein work together to support digestion, meal satisfaction, and long-term nutritional balance.

While fibermaxxing has gained traction among younger audiences, fiber intake is increasingly top-of-mind for adults over 40 and 50 as well, driven by attention from longevity experts, wellness podcasts and preventive-health clinicians.

"Fiber plays an essential role in overall health and is especially vital for healthy aging," said James LaValle, Life Time Chief Science Officer and Clinical Pharmacist, C.C.N.M.T., C.C.N. "Adequate fiber intake supports blood sugar balance, gut health and hormone metabolism, as well as promoting fullness. Together, these can strongly influence health span. For most people, meaningful improvement starts with adding one or two quality fiber sources a day."

The Metabolic Code bloodwork assessment offered through MIORA at Life Time further highlights how common digestive and metabolic imbalances are, and how modest increases in daily fiber can support long-term health improvements.

"Unlike many recent nutrition trends, fibermaxxing is additive, which makes it generally positive," said Paul Kriegler, Registered Dietitian and Senior Director of Nutritional Products at Life Time. "Most adults aren't getting enough fiber and increasing intake can support digestion, appetite control, and overall health."

The two main types of fibers are soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber is found in foods like oats, beans, apples, citrus fruits, and chia seeds, which dissolves in water and helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol. Insoluble fiber is often found in vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, which add bulk and support regular digestion. Kriegler notes that fiber can also complement adequate protein intake, particularly for individuals using GLP-1 medications, where digestive comfort and balanced nutrition are especially important.

Kriegler also sees the trend as part of a broader shift in how younger generations approach health. "The current social media generation seems to care about their health earlier and more proactively," he said. "Choosing more natural sources of protein and fiber is a very positive movement. Ample protein and ample produce tend to create healthier people."

How to increase fiber without feeling miserable:

Kriegler emphasizes that the most common mistake people make with fibermaxxing is increasing intake too quickly. His recommendations include:

Build up gradually: Increase fiber slowly over several weeks to allow your digestive system to adapt.

Increase fiber slowly over several weeks to allow your digestive system to adapt. Drink enough water: Fiber works best when paired with adequate hydration.

Fiber works best when paired with adequate hydration. Prioritize whole foods: The best sources of fiber are vegetables, fruits, beans, lentils, and whole grains.

The best sources of fiber are vegetables, fruits, beans, lentils, and whole grains. Be consistent, not perfect: Adding one high-fiber item to each meal is more sustainable than changing everything at once.

Adding one high-fiber item to each meal is more sustainable than changing everything at once. Use supplements when helpful: Fiber powders are a practical, convenient tool for consistency when whole-food intake falls short.

Life Time supports nutrition improvement through programs and services that include nutrition coaching, fiber-focused programs such as its 14-day reset called D.TOX, training, and access to its LTH supplement line, including LTH Shift Fiber, a prebiotic fiber powder designed to support digestive health and daily consistency.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.