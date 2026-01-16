What Non-Standard CDs Should Savers Consider in January 2026? CD Valet Highlights Notable Promotional CDs

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today shared several promotional CDs available at the start of 2026, providing unique opportunities for consumers to maximize savings.

For instance, Ardent Federal Credit Union is now offering a 7-month Slam Dunk CD with a 3.90% base APY* and a 'bonus APY' of 4.25%. If the Villanova Wildcats men's basketball team wins a home game during the regular season, the Slam Dunk CD's rate will increase to the 'bonus' 4.25% APY*, staying at the higher rate until the team loses at home. Membership is available nationwide by enrolling in the American Consumer Council (ACC).

As another example, Johnson Bank has introduced a 6-month Resolutions CD with a 3.69% APY*, designed to help savers get a jumpstart on their 2026 savings goals. InFirst Federal Credit Union is offering a similar product, a 26-month Resolution Certification CD with a 3.45% APY*, available through 01/17/2026. And, Lynchburg Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union is offering a 78-month 65th Anniversary Special CD, with a competitive 6.50% APY* and a minimum of just $650. Restrictions apply; refer to each financial institution's website for full details on eligibility requirements and disclosures.

"Seasonal or promotional offers such as these can provide attractive options that help savers make their money work harder, which is often an especially high priority at the beginning of the year," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing & Communications at CD Valet. "These types of products can also be a fun and strategic way for institutions to attract new deposits and customers, helping them stand out in an increasingly crowded and competitive market."

Roske continued, "CD Valet's digital marketplace, which offers the most comprehensive real-time CD data available in the market, makes it simple for savers to see and compare CD options, equipping them with the tools and information they need to make the best financial decisions. At the same time, we are enabling banks and credit unions to make their deposit products digitally discoverable, which has become critical to long-term relevance and success."

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions nationwide. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore higher-yield CD options with reliable returns. With CD Valet, banks and credit unions are empowered to digitally compete with the largest financial institutions while gaining access to full-suite advertising, analytics, and account opening tools to support deposit acquisition. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

* Annual Percentage Yields (APY) not offered by CD Valet but based on data from various institutions as of 01/14/26 and subject to change. Early withdrawal penalty may apply. Fees may reduce earnings. Additional restrictions may apply.

SOURCE CD Valet