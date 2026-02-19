What Restaurants Need to Succeed: Immigration Reform, Competitive Swipe Fees, and Strong Trade Policy

National Restaurant Association advances ambitious policy priorities essential to industry stability and future growth

The Association's 2026 agenda advances three key solutions—immigration reform, the Credit Card Competition Act, and a strong USMCA renewal—to boost industry stability and long-term growth.

Strong federal policies for the restaurant industry strengthen the U.S. economy by supporting millions of jobs and fueling business investment in communities nationwide.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association today released ambitious federal policy priorities that when achieved, will help stabilize the industry workforce, support industry employment growth, cut costs for restaurant operators, and preserve the global supply chain. The priorities include:

Comprehensive immigration reform

Bringing down operator costs through passage of Credit Card Competition Act

Favorable renewal of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA)

The restaurant and foodservice industry is the nation's second-largest private employer, with more than 15.7 million people working at more than one million outlets and contributes more than $3.5 trillion to the national economy annually. These three policy priorities would impact restaurant owners in every community by saving them money, increasing local tax bases, and relieving workforce strain.

"These policy priorities are essential to strengthening the foundation of an industry that powers America's economy and employs 1 in 10 people nationwide," said Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association. "By advancing commonsense immigration reform, reducing swipe fee costs, and preserving a stable, affordable food supply, we can help operators manage structural costs, stabilize their workforce, and continue serving their communities."

Comprehensive immigration reform

The challenge: Immigration is essential to a resilient, economically strong restaurant industry. Comprehensive immigration reform will help operators support their existing workforce and hire the people they need to grow a hospitality-first business—one that fuels local economies, supports communities, and builds lifelong careers.

Immigration is essential to a resilient, economically strong restaurant industry. Comprehensive immigration reform will help operators support their existing workforce and hire the people they need to grow a hospitality-first business—one that fuels local economies, supports communities, and builds lifelong careers. Why it's a priority: Nearly 1 in 4 people in today's restaurant workforce are immigrants and restaurant operators are forecast to create more than 100,000 new jobs in 2026. However, current immigration enforcement measures are creating uncertainty and chaos in the restaurant workforce in many parts of the country. In new survey data, 55% of operators said their restaurant has been negatively impacted immigration policy changes in recent months, including: 37% reporting declines in sales and customer traffic 25% having trouble hiring and retaining employees 18% experiencing employees not coming to work

in today's restaurant workforce are immigrants and restaurant operators are in 2026. However, current immigration enforcement measures are creating uncertainty and chaos in the restaurant workforce in many parts of the country. The solution: Legal immigration strengthens the workforce, which is the backbone of economic growth and prosperity for the nation. The Association is advocating for comprehensive immigration reform that includes three core principles: protecting the industry's current workforce, fixing the work visa system, and building a modern immigration system for the future.

"Restaurants are projected to create more than 100,000 jobs this year, which means reform is not just a policy priority—it's an economic imperative," said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association. "That is why we are focused on comprehensive immigration reform that includes protection for the industry's current workforce, a fix for the work visa system, and a modern immigration system for the future."

Credit Card Competition Act

The challenge: U.S. swipe fees are the highest in the industrialized world, because just two companies control 80% of the credit card processing market. For most restaurant operators, processing credit card transactions is their third largest operating expense, behind food and labor.

U.S. swipe fees are the highest in the industrialized world, because just two companies control 80% of the credit card processing market. For most restaurant operators, processing credit card transactions is their third largest operating expense, behind food and labor. Why it's a priority: According to a new survey 66 percent of operators say their credit/debit card processing fees have gone up in the past two years. The average increase across the responses was 9.4%. The inching up of these fees is squeezing restaurant operators' margins and driving up prices for the average family by more than $1,200 a year.

According to a new survey 66 percent of operators say their credit/debit card processing fees have gone up in the past two years. The average increase across the responses was 9.4%. The inching up of these fees is squeezing restaurant operators' margins and driving up prices for the average family by more than $1,200 a year. The solution: The Association is advocating for passage of the Credit Card Competition Act, bipartisan legislation that would drive down the exorbitant swipe fees paid on every credit card transaction by creating competition in the credit card processing market.

Preserve the USMCA

The challenge: Mexico and Canada are the top suppliers of imported food and beverages for restaurant operators. The USMCA keeps food and beverage products affordable and guarantees access to the year-round products restaurant operators need.

Mexico and Canada are the top suppliers of imported food and beverages for restaurant operators. The USMCA keeps food and beverage products affordable and guarantees access to the year-round products restaurant operators need. Why it's a priority: Food prices have soared by 37% since 2020 , and the Association's 2025 Operations Data Abstract shows that in 2024, the median profit margin for a fullservice restaurant fell to 2.8% –down from 4% in 2019 – and 4% for limited-service restaurants – down from 6% in 2019.

, and the Association's shows that in 2024, The solution: In 2026, the USMCA is up for review. The Association supports the continuation of the tariff exemptions for USMCA products and no new tariffs that would drive up costs for operators and increase menu prices for consumers.

Kennedy added: "Preserving the USMCA keeps the restaurant food supply stable and affordable. We encourage the Administration to maintain the agreement and avoid new tariffs to help keep menu prices and operator costs in check."

The National Restaurant Association calls on Congress and the Administration to prioritize these policy solutions and support the millions of workers and restaurant owners that rely on a stable operating environment. Learn more about the Association's policy positions at restaurant.org/advocacy and follow @RestaurantsAct on social media for the latest advocacy.

About the survey: New survey results are from a National Restaurant Association survey of more than 900 restaurant operators, fielded between January 16 and February 6, 2026.

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.7 million employees. Together with 52 State Associations, we are a network of professional organizations dedicated to serving every restaurant through advocacy, education, and food safety. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find @WeRRestaurants on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE National Restaurant Association