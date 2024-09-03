WHATABURGER ANNOUNCES CEO RETIREMENT AND LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger announced today that Chief Executive Officer Ed Nelson will be retiring at the end of 2024 after a remarkable tenure of leadership and innovation that has significantly shaped the company's growth and expansion.

Ed Nelson Debbie Stroud

With a distinguished career spanning two decades at Whataburger, Ed joined the company in 2004 as Controller. He was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2008, President in 2019, and CEO in 2020. Under Ed's leadership over the past five years, Whataburger has successfully expanded into 16 new states, opening more than 250 new stores.

"Ed's passion for the Whataburger brand has been unparalleled, and he has expertly guided the company to new heights, embodying the drive and resilience Texans are known for," stated Matthew Rose, Chairman of Whataburger. "We are deeply grateful for Ed's leadership and commitment to our mission, and we wish him our very best in his retirement."

Reflecting on his time with Whataburger, Ed remarked, "Leading this company has truly been one of the greatest joys of my life. The incredible individuals and Family Members who make up our team are a blessing, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together."

In a seamless transition, Debbie Stroud, currently EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Whataburger, will step into the President and CEO roles effective January 1, 2025. Debbie joined Whataburger in early 2023 and is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience in the restaurant and retail industry. Previously, she served as SVP, U.S. Retail Operations at Starbucks Coffee Company, overseeing the regional vice president team with responsibility for more than 10,000 retail stores across the country. Prior to her five years with Starbucks, Debbie spent 27 years with McDonald's, where she served in key financial and operational roles.

"Debbie has brought a wealth of knowledge and a strong vision for operational excellence and high-quality made-to-order food to Whataburger. We are excited for her to extend her energy and passion for building great teams and delivering extraordinary hospitality to customers across our expanding operations," added Matthew Rose.

"I am honored to be selected as the next CEO of Whataburger, a family-founded, beloved brand with a strong legacy and fan base," said Debbie Stroud. "Working alongside Ed and our dedicated leadership team has been an extraordinary experience. I am eager to realize the bright future ahead for our company, our 51,000 Family Members, and the communities we serve."

As Whataburger embarks on this new chapter, the spirit of Texas will continue to guide its path forward, with a promise to uphold the values and traditions that have made it a beloved staple. "We are dedicated to ensuring that Whataburger continues to resonate deeply with our customers in Texas and beyond, allowing them to embrace our brand as passionately as we do," affirmed Debbie.

Debbie and her husband Bob reside in San Antonio and have three grown children. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University and has served on the Women's Foodservice Forum and other nonprofit organizations.

Media Contact:

Victor Trevino

[email protected]

SOURCE Whataburger