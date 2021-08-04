Whataburger Celebrates Orange Spirit Week 2021, Its 71st Anniversary Celebration, With Its First-Ever Systemwide Fundraiser to Benefit Feeding America®

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger calls its annual tradition of honoring its legacy while giving back to the communities it serves Orange Spirit Week. This year, in honor of its 71st anniversary, Whataburger is partnering with Feeding America® to help provide at least 2.5 million meals* through local food banks across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

From Sunday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 15, customers who donate a minimum of $1 at any of the more than 850 Whataburger restaurants across these 10 states will receive a thank-you coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink.

Every dollar donated during the week-long fundraiser will go to Feeding America and its member food banks in the local communities where the money is given. It's all in support of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company's signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education and focusing on helping students at all levels of education achieve their goals and dreams.

"Feeding America is doing such amazing work through their network of food banks. All of us at Whataburger are looking forward to joining our customers in showing support for them during Orange Spirit Week," said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO. "We invite our friends and neighbors to visit their local Whataburger throughout the week and donate to help keep our children nourished and on the path to bright futures."

The magic of Whataburger started on Aug. 8, 1950, in a tiny burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. An entrepreneur named Harmon Dobson set out to build a burger so delicious that customers would take that first bite and say, "What a burger!" Today, Whataburger is known for awesome burgers, big flavor and the brand's pride in taking care of its guests, communities and employees, known as Family Members. Orange Spirit Week celebrates its founding and the foundation for success that Dobson created.

The 2021 celebration will kick off in San Antonio on Sunday, Aug. 8, with a drive-through teacher appreciation event. During the week, Whataburger employees, known as Family Members, will assemble and deliver 10,000 school supply bags to local organizations across 10 states.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Whataburger guarantees a minimum donation of $250,000 as a result of the Promotion, with no maximum set.



About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 850 locations across its 14-state footprint, and sales of more than $2.8 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com or pivot-you.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.

