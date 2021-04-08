Whataburger Launches Free Virtual Leadership Conference April 21 with NBA Legend David Robinson, Award-Winning Chef Aarón Sánchez and Founder of the Pivot Method Jenny Blake as it Plans to Hire 50,000 to Support Strategic Growth

SAN ANTONIO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for a new perspective on your career? Need help reframing your future? It's been a tough couple of years, and Whataburger is hosting a free virtual leadership conference on April 21 to offer tips, tools and advice from some heavy hitters to help inspire your career journey … no travel required.

Register at Pivot-you.com for the event, featuring former military turned NBA all-star David Robinson; award-winning chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality Aarón Sánchez; and Pivot Method founder, international speaker, podcast host, and author, Jenny Blake. During the event, you can sign up for a real-time interview with Whataburger or request free career advice via chat.

The celebrity speakers and featured Whataburger leaders all have compelling stories about pivoting their careers. They tell stories about times of doubt and uncertainty, how they found the inspiration to move forward and the skills and resources they used to find their dream career -- sometimes in unexpected places.

Pivot You is part of Whataburger's larger employee recruitment campaign to hire more than 50,000 employees with an emphasis on finding business leaders to run its multi-million-dollar restaurants across its 14-state footprint.

"We know it's been a struggle out there. Because of that, we wanted to create a free, easy way to reignite people's self-confidence and help leaders pivot their talent to a new career or consider a completely different industry," said Rob Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Whataburger. "We know that leaders in the military, education, hospitality and many other industries have amazing talent and are looking for a place to inspire teams and make a difference. We want them to find a career that fuels their purpose, and we believe Whataburger could be the home they're searching for."

This year, Whataburger is opening 37 new locations, across 14 markets, including Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee -- and in new markets Kansas City, Nashville and Colorado Springs.

"There truly is no better time to be at Whataburger. Coming off the best year in our 70+ year history, we are excited to expand our invaluable team of Family Members and leadership," said Ed Nelson, President and CEO of Whataburger. "We offer flexible schedules to fit your life, the potential to earn six figures, great benefits and an opportunity to be a true leader in your community through Whataburger resources. As an Operating Partner or Manager, not only do you run a multi-million-dollar business, you also make a difference in the lives of your team and all the people in your Whataburger neighborhood."

Visit Pivot-You.com to register and learn more about Whataburger's Pivot You career day and current leadership opportunities. Can't participate on April 21? The live events will be recorded and available to registrants later in the day and the weeks to follow.

ABOUT WHATABURGER:

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 840 locations in 14 states and sales of more than $2.5 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 14 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.

