Whatawedding Dreams Come True: You Could Win a Las Vegas Wedding, Courtesy of Whataburger®!

One Lucky Couple will Win an Unforgettable "I Do" at a One-of-a-Kind Whataburger Wedding on the Las Vegas Strip

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say "I do" with a Whataburger in hand and love in the air! This Valentine's Day, Whataburger is making hearts—and taste buds—swoon by giving one lucky couple the ultimate prize: a Whataburger wedding at its Las Vegas location on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. From the ceremony to the reception, and a few surprise touches along the way, Whataburger will cover the details. You just bring the love!

Tell us your story for a chance to have your dream Whatawedding

To enter for a chance to win this unforgettable Whatawedding, eligible fans are invited to submit a 30-to 45-second video sharing their unique love story and how Whataburger became part of it. Did you meet your soulmate in the drive-thru? Fall head over heels during a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit date? Or maybe Whataburger was there for your late-night snack runs? Whatever your story, Whataburger wants to hear it.

Fans can submit their videos here from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30. The winner is expected to be announced before Jan. 14—just in time to plan the Whatawedding of their dreams.

For more information about Whatawedding, how to enter, and official contest rules, visit http://stories.whataburger.com/whataburger-2025-whatawedding-contest/ . No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

