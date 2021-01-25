WHATCHAMACALLIT Brand Releases New WHOZEEWHATZIT Bar

Last year, the Whatchamacallit brand called on fans to submit their most creative naming ideas for the new bar and the stakes were high – $5,000 and a year's supply. After 43,000+ entries, the Whatchamacallit brand declared the name Whozeewhatzit , submitted by Lisa M. from Framingham, Mass., the winner.

"The new Whozeewhatzit bar has all the wacky, crazy, chew-tastic perks that Whatchamacallit fans love, plus a few more," said Jenna Hamm, Whatchamacallit Brand Manager. "There were lots of great submissions but none that captured the bar's irresistible characteristics while still paying homage to the beloved Whatchamacallit brand quite like the name Whozeewhatzit."

Can't wait to get your hands on the new Whozeewhatzit bar? You can find them in a 1.5 oz. standard size (SRP $1.11) and a 3 oz. king size (SRP $1.66) at retailers nationwide beginning February 2021.

The Whozeewhatzit bar – it's almost as much fun to say as it is to eat!

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer, SRPs are based off of historical data averages at a total class of trade level.

For more information check out and follow:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/whatchamacallit

Instagram: https://instagram.com/whatchamacallit_bar

Facebook: https://facebook.com/whatchamacallitbar

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE The Hershey Company

Related Links

http://www.thehersheycompany.com

