What's Buzzing in Toy Aisles? The Toy Insider Experts Reveal Top Holiday Toy Trends of 2024

Mind-calming and heart-pumping play, interactive toy companions and

new twists on classic and nostalgic fun among toys sure to deliver holiday joy

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization and the No. 1 toy resource for parents and gift-givers, revealed the top toy trends of 2024 and expert toy picks from each trend for easy holiday shopping. With a shorter holiday season underway and more households shopping on tighter budgets, consumers can avoid overspending or the disappointment of sold-out trending toys by shopping early and often.

The Toy Insider revealed the top toy trends of 2024 and expert toy picks from each trend for easy holiday shopping.

"This year's toy trends all bring meaningful experiences, creativity, and hands-on fun that transcends generations," said Marissa Silva, Co-Editor in Chief, The Toy Insider. "Whether it's the joy of rediscovering retro favorites or the thrill of chasing the latest collectible, these playthings create lasting memories among kids and kidults. Plus, with a focus on wellness and emotional growth, toys are evolving to not only entertain but also to nurture."

Shoppers can count on The Toy Insider's 19th annual Holiday Gift Guide to find a vast assortment of trending toys, no matter their budget. With more than 375 toys from 139 vetted toymakers, the guide is broken down by age with direct links to multiple retailers for stress-free toy shopping. The Toy Insider is powered by Energizer this year, making your toy shopping even more seamless with friendly reminders like, "Don't forget the batteries!"

The Toy Insider's Top Toy Trends of 2024

Analog Adventures : Take some time to unplug and experience the joy of classic play patterns! Kids won't mind taking a break from their screens to build, create, connect and have fun.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Connetix 48-Piece Roads Creative Pack (Connetix), Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Spray Boutique (Crayola), Grip 'N' Stack Silicone and Wooden Hard Blocks (Hape), MAGNA-TILES Space 32-piece Set (MAGNA-TILES), Peekaboo Learning Barn Playset (Learning Resources), Playmobil Junior & Disney: Moana's Sail Boat (Playmobil), PlayTab (Fat Brain Toy Co.), Say Yes! Alphabet Bead Bracelet Set (Make It Real), Snap 2 It (Snap Circuits), Siren Blasters (NSI International), Build Your Own Prismic 3D

Puzzle Lantern (Purple Ladybug), Monkey Palace (Asmodee)

Collect Them All! : From plushies and figures to dinos and accessories, these new waves and lines of collectibles take the chase to the next level, making kids more excited than ever to search, find and trade.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Decora Girlz (Cepia), Disney Crystal Surprise (Cra-Z-Art), Flat 2 Fast Card Racers (Luki Lab), Godzilla Transforming Egg (Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America), Mini Brands Retro Capsule (ZURU), Squish-a-longs 14 Pack (Jazwares), Sticki Rolls the Sticki Book (Sky Castle Toys), Stumble Guys Collectible Figures 6-Pack Deluxe Box (PMI Kids' World), Tasty Tinies (Goliath), Yummiland Large Dolls (MGA Entertainment)

Entertainment Icons : YouTube sensations, TikTok stars and characters from TV and movies are hitting the toy box in big ways through playthings that will be a hit with all ages, including grown-ups!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: American Girl Disney Princess Rapunzel Doll (Mattel), Bluey Walkie Talkies (KidDesigns), Disney ILY 4Ever Fashion Dolls – Stitch, Jack & Sally (JAKKS Pacific), Disney Snacks & popcorn Wooden Food Counter (Melissa & Doug), Miraculous Ladybug Paris Heroez Playset (Playmates Toys), Nichole Jacklyne Top Slimes Color Mixup Case (WeCool Toys), Nick Kart Racers SpongeBob Boat Mobile (NKOK), Pokémon TCG: Stellar Crown Elite Trainer Box (The Pokémon Company International), Star Wars Force N' Telling Vader (Hasbro), Star Wars Galactic Chemistry Lab (Horizon Group USA), Bill Nye's Xtreme Weather Lab VR (Abacus Brands)

Fantastic Friends : From pet monkeys to fantastical fairies, these interactive toy besties bring a little magic to the playroom and enhance social skills!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Baby Paws Love & Care Labradoodle (IMC Toys), Fingerlings Interactive Baby Axolotl with Inflatable Pool (WowWee), Furby Galaxy Edition (Hasbro), furReal Peanut the Playful Monkey Interactive Toy (Just Play), Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch (Spin Master), HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern (Just Play), Magic Mixies Pixie Supremes Magic Mirror (Moose Toys), PLAi: Poe the AI Story Bear (Skyrocket), Rainbocorns Eggzania Fairy Mania (ZURU), Real FX Disney Stitch (WOW! Stuff)

Fun Without (Age) Limits : No one is ever too old to reap the benefits of play! With more toys designed for adults than ever before, grown-ups have endless ways to stay kids at heart.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Emotional Support Latte (Relatable), Kanoodle Ultimate Champion (Educational Insights), LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 (LEGO), Lite Brite Super Bright HD Hello Kitty Edition (Basic Fun!), MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Potions (MGA Entertainment), One Piece: Luffy's Bento Panic (Kess Co.), Thing RC (Jada Toys), Squishmallows x Harry Potter (Jazwares), Yellowstone Stallion Horse (Brickcraft), 3Doodler Flow 3D Printing Pen Set (3Doodler), Lilo & Stitch Holdems (EXG Pro)

Retro Fever : Throw it back to the classics! These multigenerational toys add fun updates to classic brands and characters and will surely be a hit with kids and parents alike.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Fisher-Price Rockin' Record Player (Mattel), Hello Kitty Cheer Bear 10-inch Collectible Care Bears Plush 2-Pack (Basic Fun!), My Plush Hess Truck: 2024 School Bus (Hess Toy Truck), Ouija Salem Edition (Winning Moves Games), Pinball Machine Maker: Gumball Rally (Thames & Kosmos), Spirograph Jr. Bluey (PlayMonster), Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo), Tamagotchi Connection (Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America), Vintage Cotton Candy Maker (iScream), 10-inch Twink Plush Doll (The Loyal Subjects), HUE Animation Studio (HUE)

Wellness Wonders : Help kids start healthy routines with toys that foster their wellbeing, from active toys that get kids on the move to social-emotional toys focused on improving mental wellness.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Acorn Avenue Balance Board (Sunny Days Entertainment), Bebé Fuerte Count & Groove Bouncy Barbell (TOMY), Chuckle & Roar Play & Create Sensory Table (Buffalo Games), Cloud Castle (Battat), Droyd Zypster (Droyd), Numberblocks One to Five Sensory Bottles (hand2mind), Ride & Play Camper (Radio Flyer), Sketch Pals Fidgety Friends (Boogie Board), Waddle Karaoke Foot-Powered Ride-on (Flybar), 12-inch Bluey Bike (Dynacraft)

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about kids' toys, tech and entertainment. Its expert team publishes two seasonal gift guides yearly and reviews toys daily to find what's hot and trending. Visit www.thetoyinsider.com for reviews, toy news, giveaways and parenting tips. Follow them on Instagram , TikTok , X , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

[email protected]

973-885-0056 (mobile)

SOURCE The Toy Insider