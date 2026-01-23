What's New in the Liquid CD Market as 2026 Begins? CD Valet Releases No‑Penalty CD Rate Roundup in an Ambiguous Market

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today shared several no‑penalty CD rates now available on its digital marketplace, offering consumers an attractive combination of flexibility and guaranteed returns at a time when interest‑rate uncertainty remains top of mind.

No‑penalty CDs – or liquid CDs – have become increasingly important for savers who want to lock in a competitive rate without sacrificing access to their funds. These products also give financial institutions a way to attract deposits from rate‑sensitive customers who value optionality, especially in a shifting economic environment.

"Economic signals remain mixed – inflation is still present, unemployment is falling and the GDP shows signs of meaningful growth," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing & Communications at CD Valet. "With the Fed likely holding steady in the near term, savers want to capture today's yields without losing flexibility. No-penalty CDs give them room to adapt as the rate outlook evolves."

Several institutions are now featuring new no‑penalty CD options on CD Valet's digital marketplace, including:

Climate First Bank is offering a 6‑month penalty‑free CD at 4.27% base APY*, giving savers a short‑term option that preserves liquidity while still delivering a meaningful return.

Skyone Federal Credit Union has introduced a 10‑month flex CD at 4.00% APY*, designed for consumers who want a slightly longer term without the risk of early‑withdrawal penalties.

Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union is promoting a 9‑month new‑money no‑penalty CD at 4.00% APY*, appealing to savers looking to move idle cash into a higher‑yield vehicle.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is offering a 13‑month no‑penalty CD at 3.95% APY* with a minimum deposit of just $500, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

Restrictions apply; refer to each financial institution's website for full details on eligibility requirements and disclosures.

"As the economy becomes more challenging to predict, savers want to be able to react quickly to macro shifts," Roske continued. "They want to move with the market, not behind it. By bringing real-time CD insights and tools into one place, our digital CD marketplace helps consumers act decisively when conditions change – while enabling financial institutions to stay visible to rate-sensitive consumers in a fast-shifting environment."

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions nationwide. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore higher-yield CD options with reliable returns. With CD Valet, banks and credit unions are empowered to digitally compete with the largest financial institutions while gaining access to full-suite advertising, analytics, and account opening tools to support deposit acquisition. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information.

