Many shilajit products prioritize taste over function: Pürblack urges consumers to look beyond marketing claims and demand real efficacy from supplements

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pürblack, a science-driven wellness company recognized for providing the highest-quality shilajit and advanced peptide formulations, is calling on the wellness industry to raise the bar on transparency, consumer education, and the value of authentic, efficacious products.

As interest in ingredients like shilajit and peptides continues to surge, consumers are navigating an increasingly crowded supplement landscape, often relying on marketing claims rather than meaningful, science-backed information. This lack of clarity is especially visible with formats like shilajit gummies, tablets, and powders, which are engineered for taste, convenience, and mass appeal rather than biological performance. While these formats may lower the barrier to entry for consumers, they often sacrifice potency, bioavailability, and the integrity of shilajit resin's natural mineral matrix, resulting in products that look appealing but deliver diminished results.

"Consumers are being asked to make choices in a market flooded with options, yet they're often given flashy marketing claims rather than clear, actionable information," said Nodari Rizun, CEO and Founder of Pürblack. "Too often, convenience and buzzwords replace real performance. When it comes to complex ingredients like shilajit, shortcuts in format and sourcing don't just reduce quality, they change the outcome entirely. Honest marketing only matters if the product actually works. Real efficacy is what allows consumers to make informed decisions, not follow trends."

Beyond marketing transparency, Pürblack emphasizes how ingredient sourcing, manufacturing control, and biological integrity directly impact real-world results. Unlike most shilajit brands, which purchase low-cost, pre-processed material from overseas suppliers and apply private-label branding with limited insight into how products are harvested or refined, Pürblack operates as a fully vertically integrated company, overseeing the entire process from raw material sourcing through manufacturing. The company is the only shilajit brand that manufactures in the United States within its own facilities, enabling unmatched oversight, traceability, and quality standards.

Pürblack sources only the highest-grade shilajit-bearing rock, utilizing just the top 3% available, and only the top 1% for select formulations, which is a level of selectivity that dramatically impacts purity, mineral complexity, and efficacy. This rigorous approach stands in stark contrast to mass-market offerings, where cost efficiency often outweighs quality control and biological performance.

Pürblack's patented Live Resin® shilajit works "upstream" by supporting the cell's energy machinery, known as the mitochondria, helping the body more effectively utilize nutrition, training, and other supplements. Its mineral-rich matrix provides foundational, all-day support similar to electrolytes, while patented processes protect the full biological complexity of authentic shilajit rather than delivering a simplified or diluted approximation. The company carefully manufactures shilajit and peptides from verified, natural, and sustainable raw materials, while publishing clear guidance on format and efficacy so consumers understand exactly what they're taking and why it works.

While fulvic acid is frequently promoted as a defining benefit of shilajit, it is also commonly used in agriculture as a soil fertilizer and plant nutrient, underscoring why its presence alone says little about supplement quality. In authentic shilajit resin, fulvic acid exists as part of a broader matrix of minerals and bioactive compounds. Pürblack preserves this full-spectrum composition and delivers it in a high-value, efficacious format rather than isolating, diluting, or over-marketing a single component.

"As wellness becomes more commercial, transparency shouldn't be the thing that gets lost," added Mark Simmons, Chief Marketing Officer at Pürblack. "Consumers deserve clarity, not confusion. They should understand how ingredients work, how formats differ, and what results they can realistically expect from a product. For instance, many shilajit gummies are closer to candy than functional supplements, offering minimal efficacy and often containing ingredients that do not meaningfully support health. The difference between private-label shilajit products and Pürblack's live resin is, quite simply, night and day."

About Pürblack

Pürblack is a leader in advanced natural supplementation, dedicated to developing innovative, natural, and science-backed shilajit and peptide products that enhance performance, recovery, and well-being. Renowned for its commitment to purity and efficacy, Pürblack continues to redefine excellence in sports nutrition and wellness and lead as the best brand of shilajit. For more information, visit https://purblack.com.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Pürblack calling for more honesty in wellness marketing?

A: As the supplement industry grows, marketing often emphasizes convenience, flashy claims, or brand recognition over substance. Consumers deserve clarity about ingredient quality, format differences, and realistic benefits. Transparency isn't just ethical, it builds trust and empowers people to make informed choices.

Q: What's the main concern with some shilajit products, like gummies?

A: Gummies and heavily processed forms are convenient and tasty, but they often compromise the integrity of shilajit. Heat, dilution, and added sugars can reduce bioactivity, meaning the product may not deliver the benefits consumers expect. Often, gummies rely primarily on isolated fulvic acid rather than authentic shilajit resin. Gummies lack the biological efficacy of shilajit, even though they might be tasty and convenient. Traditional shilajit resin preserves the mineral, metabolite, and ashless humic acid matrix that makes shilajit effective.

Q: Why doesn't Pürblack offer shilajit gummies?

A: Gummies are designed for flavor and ease, not biological efficacy. Pürblack focuses on formats that preserve shilajit's full mineral, metabolite and ashless humic matrix and has secured patents to protect formulation integrity, ensuring consumers receive the benefits they're actually seeking, not a diluted substitute.

Q: How can consumers evaluate supplement marketing claims?

A: Look for brands that provide:

Transparent manufacturing, sourcing, and processing information

Scientific expertise or quality verification

Clear explanations of ingredient format and function

Q: What is Pürblack doing differently?

A: Pürblack prioritizes ingredient integrity, education, and upstream biological support. The company publishes guidance on format, sourcing, and efficacy, helping consumers understand what they're actually getting and how to use it effectively.

