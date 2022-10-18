What's the #1 Value Wine in the U.S.? Wine Enthusiast Says Highlands 41 "Black Granite" Red Blend

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands 41, a brand from Riboli Family Wines, is pleased to announce that Wine Enthusiast has named its red blend, Black Granite, the top "Best Buy" for 2022. At $15 a bottle, and a score of 91 points, Black Granite gives wine lovers a delicious Paso Robles, California, red wine without a hefty price tag.

Wine Enthusiast critic Matt Kettmann noted "This is a rather meaty, substantial wine for a fair price. Aromas of boysenberry, elderberry, roast beef, and violet lead into a thick palate of cassis, more violet and pleasant mocha touches."

Highlands 41 is named for the historic Highway 41 that runs through California and the rugged Creston Highlands District of Paso Robles, CA. With a core mission to live life to the fullest and inspire others to do the same, the brand is more than a wine, it's a lifestyle. The wine is made for those who embrace the thrill of breaking out and taking the road less traveled. To reflect this adventurous spirit, the bottle has a screwcap closure that keeps the wines fresh and lively so consumers can take it anywhere, although it also pairs well with nights by the fire, Sunday dinners, and cozying up with a good book.

"Our family, the winemaking team, and I are thrilled that Wine Enthusiast enjoys Black Granite as much as we do", says fourth generation winemaker Anthony Riboli. "We are proud of the quality in this wine and how our investment in sustainably farmed and estate-grown vineyards have led to this recognition."

Each bottle of Highlands 41 is grown from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in either Paso Robles or Monterey, California and produced at the Riboli Family's state-of-the-art, CSWA certified sustainable winery, a certification held by only 4% of California wineries. The winery obtained and maintains this certification using a comprehensive program of environmentally friendly farming practices, solar panels that produce 100% of the winery's electricity needs and a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment and reclamation process.

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year, Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US*. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the third and fourth generations of the Riboli family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

