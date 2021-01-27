What's Your Financial Personality?

From everyday spending to retirement planning and goal setting, everyone manages their finances differently.

"In collaborating with The Myers-Briggs Company, we're further supporting our mission to help consumers take control of their financial lives. We're helping them to better understand their financial habits and discover new strategies and tools best suited to their personality," says Sonali Divilek, Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

The co-created quiz from The Myers-Briggs Company and Marcus by Goldman Sachs describes four different financial personality types, summarized below:

Confident Money Manager

As the name suggests, you are assured in your financial capabilities and you're a long-term thinker and planner (especially when it comes to your money). You are more likely to not only create a financial plan, but also keep up with it over time.

Short-term Strategist

You're a careful planner that takes a vested interest in your finances, but you may have challenges delving into detailed planning or long-term goals. You may create budgets and plans that are broad in nature, leaving the details to be filled in later, but that doesn't stop you from being confident in your financial abilities.

Value-Based Planner

You tend to make financial decisions based on what's important to you, viewing money as a tool to help the people and causes you care about versus solely accruing personal wealth.

Laid-Back Balancer

You likely aren't that focused on making financial plans and instead let your heart take the lead. You generally find long-term financial considerations less important than other aspects of your life and instead view your money in terms of the application – how it can be used and who it can be used for.

Interested in learning which financial personality type you are? Take the quiz to find out.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com

About Marcus by Goldman Sachs®

Marcus by Goldman Sachs® offers products and tools designed to help people achieve financial well-being. Marcus offers a high-yield Online Savings Account; certificates of deposit in a variety of terms; no-fee, fixed-rate unsecured personal loans; and a mobile banking app. All Marcus loans and savings products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC, and benefit from Goldman Sachs and its more than 150-year history of financial expertise, risk management and customer service. For more information please visit www.marcus.com.

