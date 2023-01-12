Wheelchairs 4 Kids and Harmar Mobility Donate New Ramp to Bradenton Family

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmar Mobility recently teamed up with Tampa-based nonprofit Wheelchairs 4 Kids to donate a new modular elevation ramp to young Bradenton, FL native Dillon and his family.

HARMAR HARMAR

Free-spirited Dillon, who has Cerebral Palsy and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, needed a new ramp to safely enter and exit his home. His former wooden ramp began to rot after years of withstanding Florida's weather, so his mother reached out to Wheelchairs 4 Kids for a potential donation. Wheelchairs 4 Kids then contacted Harmar's Territory Business Manager Rob Eggerling Jr., who orchestrated the donation and installation. Now, Dillon can enjoy a brand-new ramp fit for Florida's intense moisture and sun.

"It is an honor to be able to work with Wheelchairs 4 Kids so often," said Steve Dawson, Harmar CEO. "We pride ourselves at Harmar on being here for our community, so to be able to help provide safe and easy access for Dillon to get in and out of his home means the world."

"Harmar and Wheelchairs 4 Kids have been partners since 2016 and it's been a privilege working with them to help local families," said David Baxter, Harmar's VP of Product Strategy and Wheelchairs 4 Kids Board Member. "Wheelchairs 4 Kids doesn't just focus on product donations, either. They host many events like Wheely Fun Days, where they take the kids skiing, indoor skydiving, sailing, to football games – let them be involved in activities that they typically wouldn't have the chance to enjoy."

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

Harmar Mobility

Contact: Sarah Puls

Phone: 941.308.7345

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HARMAR