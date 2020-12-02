Wheels Up Announces Appointment Of First Ever Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, today announces the appointment of marketing veteran Lee Applbaum to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer. Applbaum will lead all strategic marketing and brand positioning for Wheels Up during the pivotal time of completing integration efforts from its multiple acquisitions and the Company's continued momentum in bringing the digital private aviation marketplace to life.

"I have known and respected Lee for many years. Anyone who has worked with him knows he is a marketing guru, a branding expert, and a true master of his craft," said Dichter. "He is a great addition to our Wheels Up team as the addressable market continues to grow and we make private aviation accessible to more individuals and businesses."

"I'm energized by the opportunity to join a company like Wheels Up; a trailblazer in the industry with marketing prowess, forward vision, and huge growth opportunity," said Applbaum. "Kenny is a remarkable leader with an incredibly talented team, and I am excited to expand on what's been built already and propel the brand forward for the future."

Applbaum joins Wheels Up with over 25 years of experience building iconic brands and leading global marketing teams across a wide range of consumer goods and services. Most recently, Applbaum served as CMO at Surterra Wellness, one of the nation's fastest growing wellness lifestyle companies. Prior, he was Global CMO for Patrón Tequila and Grey Goose Vodka at Bacardi Global Brands Limited overseeing the fully integrated marketing and innovation efforts across more than 165 countries. This followed the successful $5.1B sale of Patrón to Bacardi in 2018 where he also previously held the CMO role. Applbaum has led marketing and sales across a range of household name brands throughout his career including Target Australia, Federated Department Stores and The Coca-Cola Company. He received a BBA from The University of Texas Austin and his MBA from The University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Applbaum has been recognized as a brand builder and innovative marketer and was honored with the prestigious Adweek Brand Genius award for groundbreaking digital and social media as CMO of Patrón Spirits in 2015 and named Business Insider's "Most Innovative CMO" in 2017.

Applbaum will be based out of Dallas and New York, reporting to Wheels Up Founder and CEO Kenny Dichter.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation and the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution, was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter. Wheels Up delivers world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up Customers and Members have access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.

