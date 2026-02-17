When Flu, Norovirus, COVID-19 and the Common Cold Collide: Introducing "Flunorococo" Season This Winter

During the winter illness surge, Lysol Disinfectant Spray helps reduce the spread of illness-causing germs circulating in schools, workplaces and communities

NUTLEY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each winter, communities nationwide face a surge of four main viruses that cause infections and disrupt consumers' daily lives: Influenza, Norovirus, COVID-19 and the Common Cold. Lysol calls this peak period of overlapping winter illnesses "Flunorococo season" – and during this time, everyday cleaning routines are not enough to protect against the spread of illness-causing germs brought into the home.

What is Flunorococo Season?

"Flunorococo" describes the simultaneous circulation of four major illnesses:

• FLU (Influenza)

• NORO (Norovirus)

• CO (COVID-19)

• CO (Common Cold)

With the ongoing severity of winter illnesses, consumers can take measures to help protect themselves and their families by using Lysol Disinfectant Spray , which provides proven surface germ protection against these viruses and, when used as directed, is 3x more effective at stopping the spread of germs on surfaces (vs. cleaning alone)*.

"Following the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have largely returned to their everyday cleaning routines, only disinfecting reactively when illness or exposure occurs," said Callum Couser, R&D Senior Manager, Aerosols Innovation at Reckitt. "However, when used as directed, proactive disinfection with Lysol Disinfectant Spray is crucial to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on surfaces and to help support protection from the spread of illness-causing germs this winter, including the flu, norovirus, COVID-19 and the common cold, in the home."

In May 2025, Lysol conducted a germ transmission study with the University of Arizona and found that targeted use of Lysol Disinfectant Spray on high-touch surfaces can dramatically reduce the spread of germs in the home. Dr. Kelly Reynolds, Principal Investigator within the University of Arizona study, also noted that "for an average family of four, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces can help prevent up to three colds per year.**"

Families can make proactive disinfection a part of their everyday routine with Lysol Disinfectant Spray and, when used as directed, help prevent the spread of illness-causing germs. Visit Lysol.com and follow @Lysol on Instagram and @LysolUS on TikTok to learn more.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray Benefits**:

When used as directed, Lysol Disinfectant Spray benefits include:

• Up to 6X reduced surface transmission of viruses like Flu, Norovirus, COVID-19

and the Common Cold, that may lower the chances of infection

• Nearly 50% surface contamination reduction, within 1 hour of application

• 83% germ transmission reduction on high-touch surfaces

How to Use Lysol Disinfectant Spray: †

• To sanitize and disinfect:

o Pre-clean surface

o Hold can upright 6" to 8" from surface

o Spray 3 to 4 seconds until covered with mist

• To sanitize:

o Surfaces must remain wet for 10 seconds then allow to air dry

• To disinfect:

o Hard surfaces must remain wet for 3 minutes then allow to air dry

o Soft surfaces must remain wet for 10 minutes then allow to air dry

Critical Surfaces to Disinfect: †

• Kitchen: Counters, faucets, stove/oven knobs, fridge handles, and tables

• Bathroom: Counters, faucets, and toilet handles

• Living Areas: Couch armrests, electronics and remotes

Product Information:

• Price: Starting at $7.48

• Availability: Major retailers nationwide, including Amazon , Walmart , and Target

• Fragrance offerings: Crisp Linen, Brand New Day Lavender & Cotton Blossom,

Brand New Day Mango & Hibiscus

• EPA Reg No.: 777-99

*When used as directed (tested vs. leading non-disinfectant cleaner)

**In home germ transmission study conducted by University of Arizona, Tucson & Reckitt, North America, May 2025

†Rinse toys and food contact surfaces with potable water after use

ABOUT LYSOL:

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

ABOUT RECKITT:

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world's best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt‡ exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers' lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us .

‡Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt group of companies.

