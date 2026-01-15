Your Relationships Can Be Better, And It Starts With You

Xulon Press presents instruction and strategies for applying emotional intelligence.

UTICA, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Gabriel A. Richardson instructs readers on healthy communication and relationships in Hope: A Guide To Emotional Intelligence ($13.49, paperback, 9798868529870; $5.99, e-book, 9798868529887).

Hope - A Guide to Emotional Intelligence

Richardson has struggled with interactions that blew up in his face, or that caused him to wonder whether there was any hope for a genuinely healthy relationship. Through therapy, counseling, and prayer, he has learned a lot, including Jesus' demonstrations of empathy, compassion, and grace. In this book, Richardson shares his own life lessons, as well as wisdom gleaned from Scripture and other sources, in order to help his readers discover emotional intelligence.

"I didn't grow up with knowing how to handle my emotions or how to understand someone's emotions properly, but want to take the lessons that I've learned and teach others so that they will know when they face big emotions," said Richardson.

Gabriel Richardson has been involved in worship ministries since he was 16 years old. He is a two-time Sammy-nominated musician, co-writer for richardsonmusic.net, and bass player for the Mark Bolos Band. In his spare time, he is a photographic editor and teaches on the importance of worship ministry.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hope: A Guide To Emotional Intelligence is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press