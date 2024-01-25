When it Comes to Their Healthcare Experience, Children and Parents Deserve Better

Certify Health is dedicated to transforming the patient-provider interaction, aiming to alleviate stress, streamline procedures, and ultimately elevate the overall patient experience.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Patrick Pennington had three children in five years, he learned some new things about the industry he's worked in for most of his career.

His personal experiences navigating the intricacies of healthcare for his family have driven him to recognize the critical importance of simplifying administrative tasks to ensure a smoother and less stressful journey for patients.

Patrick Pennington, Enterprise Account Executive

From filling out repetitive paperwork to managing appointments and admissions, he recognized the need for a more streamlined and patient-centric approach.

"Being a parent gives you a front-row seat to the complexities of healthcare administration," he says.

"When we think back on the most stressful trips to the hospital or the doctor, many of us will think of trips we made with our children. Especially as new parents, when we were in that period where every small thing could be terrifying."

"As the children get older and start to understand more about what's happening, the task only gets harder. Every minute spent sitting in waiting rooms can be daunting for everyone, especially if you don't know how serious your issue is."

By leveraging technology to streamline administrative processes, Certify Health aims to reduce stress, enhance efficiency, and ultimately elevate the overall patient experience.

At Certify Health, we're not just addressing administrative challenges; we're transforming the entire patient experience. Patrick's personal journey adds a unique dimension to our commitment to creating innovative solutions that prioritize the needs and well-being of patients.

By developing user-friendly technologies that automate patient sign-ins, streamline admissions, and ensure accurate data collection, Certify Health is at the forefront of the digital healthcare revolution.

Patrick and the team at Certify envision a future where patients can focus on their loved ones' well-being.

"The last thing we need when we're going through a healthcare challenge is a process that prolongs the time we spend waiting to see the doctor," he says.

"This is never more true than when our kids are involved. I would do absolutely anything to make medical easier for my children and everyone I talk to feels the same way."

What it takes to deliver this smoother experience is a commitment to innovation and an industry working together to make things easier for everyone. An automated process, including facial recognition and high quality data management brings all kinds of benefits, but the most important one will always be patient experience.

Certify is dedicated to permanently changing this patient experience. With a focus on streamlining administrative processes, reducing stress, enhancing efficiency, and elevating overall patient well-being.

