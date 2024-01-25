When it Comes to Their Healthcare Experience, Children and Parents Deserve Better

News provided by

CERTIFY Health

25 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

Certify Health is dedicated to transforming the patient-provider interaction, aiming to alleviate stress, streamline procedures, and ultimately elevate the overall patient experience.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Patrick Pennington had three children in five years, he learned some new things about the industry he's worked in for most of his career.

His personal experiences navigating the intricacies of healthcare for his family have driven him to recognize the critical importance of simplifying administrative tasks to ensure a smoother and less stressful journey for patients.

Continue Reading
Patrick Pennington, Enterprise Account Executive
Patrick Pennington, Enterprise Account Executive

From filling out repetitive paperwork to managing appointments and admissions, he recognized the need for a more streamlined and patient-centric approach.

"Being a parent gives you a front-row seat to the complexities of healthcare administration," he says.

"When we think back on the most stressful trips to the hospital or the doctor, many of us will think of trips we made with our children. Especially as new parents, when we were in that period where every small thing could be terrifying."

"As the children get older and start to understand more about what's happening, the task only gets harder. Every minute spent sitting in waiting rooms can be daunting for everyone, especially if you don't know how serious your issue is."

By leveraging technology to streamline administrative processes, Certify Health aims to reduce stress, enhance efficiency, and ultimately elevate the overall patient experience.

At Certify Health, we're not just addressing administrative challenges; we're transforming the entire patient experience. Patrick's personal journey adds a unique dimension to our commitment to creating innovative solutions that prioritize the needs and well-being of patients.

By developing user-friendly technologies that automate patient sign-ins, streamline admissions, and ensure accurate data collection, Certify Health is at the forefront of the digital healthcare revolution.

Patrick and the team at Certify envision a future where patients can focus on their loved ones' well-being.

"The last thing we need when we're going through a healthcare challenge is a process that prolongs the time we spend waiting to see the doctor," he says.

"This is never more true than when our kids are involved. I would do absolutely anything to make medical easier for my children and everyone I talk to feels the same way."

What it takes to deliver this smoother experience is a commitment to innovation and an industry working together to make things easier for everyone. An automated process, including facial recognition and high quality data management brings all kinds of benefits, but the most important one will always be patient experience.

Certify is dedicated to permanently changing this patient experience. With a focus on streamlining administrative processes, reducing stress, enhancing efficiency, and elevating overall patient well-being.

Contact:
Patricia Bradley
240-751-4535
371977@email4pr.com

SOURCE CERTIFY Health

Also from this source

When It Comes to Patient Admissions, A Smoother Process Is in Everyone's Interests

When It Comes to Patient Admissions, A Smoother Process Is in Everyone's Interests

The traditional check-in process at healthcare facilities has long been a source of frustration for patients. The tedious paperwork, long wait times, ...
To Change Healthcare, We Have to Start at the Front Door

To Change Healthcare, We Have to Start at the Front Door

Jeremy Hummer was drawn to Certify by its commitment to genuine disruption. He saw the potential for changing an element of patient experience that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.