HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dräger, a global leader in safety technology since 1889, proudly unveils the OXY SR Cap III, an innovative, game-changing respiratory protective device engineered for emergency escape in the most extreme underground and confined space environments. Whether it's mining, tunneling, industrial facilities, railways, or subways, the OXY SR Cap III provides life-saving oxygen when every second counts. Worn at the waist for quick access or strategically placed along exit routes, the device is always ready for rapid deployment, delivering 90 liters of critical oxygen to support safe evacuation from life-threatening situations.

When It's Not a Drill: Dräger's New OXY SR Cap III Offers Life-saving Escape for Underground Workers Post this Photo 1: The Dräger Oxygen Self Rescuer is a respiratory protective device for self-rescue which is independent of the ambient air. The device can be used maintenance-free over its entire service life. No additional pressure or weight tests are required. © Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Approved under the latest NIOSH standard (CFR42 part 84), the OXY SR Cap III is a vital tool for emergency planning and prevention, distinguished for its ability to operate independently of ambient air, effectively addressing critical hazards such as fire, toxic chemical exposure, and oxygen deficiency. Its advanced design is nearly maintenance-free, eliminating the need for acoustic tests or overhauls throughout its up to 10-year service life, which can dramatically reduce operational costs and complexity.

"With over a century of experience in mine safety, protecting lives isn't just Dräger's mission—it's in our DNA," said Kent Armstrong, Global Business Development Manager at Dräger. "Personally, having worked underground, I know that safety goes beyond protocol and can become a critical lifeline. In vital moments, the OXY can provide the breath to save a life. Together, Dräger Mining experts around the world live by our 'Technology for Life' philosophy, dedicated to support miners in the moments that matter. Every design choice we make is rooted in our commitment to safeguard life, ensuring that we help bring everyone home safely."

Innovative Features:

Streamlines User Experience: Designed for universal usability, the OXY SR Cap III is ready for quick deployment in five simple steps—neck, mouth, nose, eyes, belt—offering fast, intuitive use in high-pressure situations.

Activates Instantly: Engineered to deliver oxygen immediately upon deployment, the device automatically activates once the mouthpiece is pulled away from the unit, providing fresh oxygen without manual restarts or complicated steps.

Eliminates Maintenance Hassles: Built with a maintenance-free design, the OXY SR Cap III eliminates the need for acoustic checks throughout its service life. Equipped with a Safety Eye indicator, users can quickly assess damage at a glance, providing up to 10 years of reliable protection and peace of mind.

Reduces Lifetime Costs: By reducing the need for periodic replacements and complex maintenance procedures, the OXY SR Cap III significantly lowers lifetime costs compared to traditional devices. This makes it a highly cost-effective solution, eliminating the need for additional purchases or maintenance equipment.

Note: Not all of the products named in this press release are available worldwide. Equipment packages can vary from country to country. We reserve the right to make changes to products. Up-to-date information is available on the Dräger website of your country or from your Dräger representative.

