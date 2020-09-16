When Russell Wilson scores, fans score [deals] too!...

For every touchdown Russell throws or runs in during home games this season, fans will also score discounts on air travel – up to 40% off*. Immediately following the game, Alaska will announce via social media and on Alaskaair.com/Russell, the sale, which will be available for a limited time after the end of the game.

"As if game day pressure wasn't already sky-high, now I have to make sure Alaska Airlines fans are getting a discount on flights, too?! Sounds like a fun challenge!" said Russell.

Once onboard, guests will enjoy the experience they have come to know and love about Alaska, including three classes of service and Wi-Fi, as well as Next-Level Care – the layers of nearly 100 actions taken to ensure the safety of guests and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those actions include enhanced aircraft and airport cleaning; mandatory facial masks; hospital-grade HEPA air filters, an air filtration system that brings fresh, outside air into the cabin every three minutes; hand-sanitizing stations throughout the journey and more.

Russell has been Alaska's Chief Football Officer since 2013. Over the past seven years, Alaska and Russell have partnered to support youth and education programs, and numerous events and marketing activities. Among them is the Russell Wilson Passing Academy, which provides youth an opportunity to attend football camp for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

*Restrictions apply, see terms and conditions on Alaskaair.com/Russell.

