WHEN THEY HIT A THREE, BURRITOS ARE FREE: CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES "FREE-POINTER"

News provided by

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

30 May, 2023, 08:09 ET

  • Each time a 3-pointer is made during the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series, Chipotle will drop 300 free entrees via Twitter
  • The brand will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today introduced a new promotion called "Free-Pointer" ahead of the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series. 

How It Works

Continue Reading
When a player in the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series hits a 3-pointer, Chipotle will drop 300 free entrees via Twitter.
When a player in the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series hits a 3-pointer, Chipotle will drop 300 free entrees via Twitter.

  1. When a player in the series hits a 3-pointer, Chipotle will drop a text-to-win code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on Twitter. 
  2. The first 300 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entrée from Chipotle*. The brand will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game. Ordinary text and data rates will apply.

3-Pointer Era
Chipotle is launching "Free-Pointer" for a championship matchup featuring two of the top 3-point-shooting teams from the 2023 playoffs, so fans can expect many buckets and many free burritos. Over the past 10 years, the average number of 3-pointers made in men's professional games has increased by nearly 60%. 

"Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball's biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos."

Back on Basketball's Biggest Stage
Chipotle has leveraged June basketball as a high-profile opportunity to spotlight brand fandom over the last few years. In 2022 and 2021, the brand hid free Chipotle in TV ads that aired during the series. In 2019, Chipotle premiered "freeting," a first-of-its-kind activation where every time an on-air announcer said the word "free" during the official coverage of the series, @ChipotleTweets live tweeted a unique text code for a chance to get a free burrito. Chipotle received various awards for the campaign, including Digiday's 'Best Use of Mobile' award, Adweek's Constellation award, and was also a finalist for the 2020 North American SABRE awards, Shorty Awards, and Webby Awards.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by the National Basketball Association, any of its affiliates or any NBA team or personnel, or Twitter. The use of any trade name or trademark of the National Basketball Association or Twitter is for identification and reference purposes only and does not imply any association.

*Free burrito codes will be valid for any regularly-priced entrée, subject to availability, through June 30. Valid in the U.S. only. Cannot be combined with any other offers. For complete details, visit chipotle.com/text.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,200 restaurants as of March 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Also from this source

CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CAPCOM'S STREET FIGHTER™ 6 AND EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES FOR THE FIGHTING GAME COMMUNITY (FGC)

CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES THE 2023 STANLEY CUP® PLAYOFFS WITH HOCKEY JERSEY BOGO OFFER IN THE U.S. AND CANADA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.