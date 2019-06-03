Where are the Candidates? Learn the Secrets to Recruiting Underrepresented Professionals in the Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Course Hero and Silicon Valley Recruiters Association (SVRA)

WHAT: SVRA will host a panel and networking light dinner for Bay area professionals at Course Hero offices in Redwood City, CA. The panel will discuss strategies and best practices around how to develop and hire strong, diverse, and underrepresented talent. The panel will have leading Bay Area professionals such as Shauna Geraghty, VP of Global Talent at Talkdesk, Genevieve Jurvetson, Co-Founder of Fetcher.ai, Katrina Georgiou, Recruiting Manager at Box, and Loran Simon, D&I Program Lead at Affirm, Inc. The panel will be moderated by Sacchi Pate of SVRA. A link to the agenda of the event can be found online: here .

"Building a high-performing, inclusive technical team is a huge team effort. We're thrilled to host next week's SVRA panel featuring some of the leading thinkers and influencers in the industry, and I personally look forward to learning from their experience. #alwayslearning," says Josh Tyler, EVP of Engineering at Course Hero.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served during the event.

WHEN: June 6, 2019 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: Course Hero, 2000 Seaport, Blvd., Redwood City, CA 94063

WHY: Hiring strong, diverse, and underrepresented talent has always been a challenge for Silicon Valley. The event is a learning and networking opportunity for People and Talent teams, and will include a moderated panel discussion with well-known local leaders.

About Silicon Valley Recruiters Association (SVRA):

The Silicon Valley Recruiters Association was founded in 2015 and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Our community is home to the world's most innovative companies and some of the world's most visionary talent acquisition leaders. We believe that the work that is created here sets an example for businesses across the globe, within recruitment and beyond. We strive to be the global leader in education and training for those in the talent acquisition profession and to provide direct access to education and training best practices to our members.

About Course Hero:

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 25 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Connect with Course Hero at www.coursehero.com or on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or Pinterest .

Media Contact:

Grayling PR for Course Hero

coursehero@grayling.com

SOURCE Course Hero

Related Links

https://www.coursehero.com

