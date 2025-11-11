Where Beauty Meets Performance: Appalachian State's Iconic AstroTurf Diamond Series Field

BOONE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each autumn, as the leaves blaze into shades of amber, crimson, and gold across the Blue Ridge Mountains, one baseball field quietly becomes a viral sensation - Appalachian State's AstroTurf Diamond Series Baseball Field.

Nestled in Boone, North Carolina, with panoramic mountain views and rolling hills as its backdrop, the field is one of the most picturesque in all of college baseball. Photos flood social media every year, shared by fans, alumni, athletes, and even outdoor enthusiasts who cannot help but admire the surreal blend of nature and sport.

App State Baseball's Beautiful Field

But for Head Baseball Coach Kermit Smith, the conversation goes beyond aesthetics.

"The field goes viral every year at this time because of how beautiful it is, but what people miss is that it performs just as beautifully as it looks." — Kermit Smith, Head Baseball Coach

A Viral View. A Championship Surface.

From drone shots capturing the diamond set against Appalachian hardwood forests, to sunset photos that glow against fall foliage, the field is more than a stadium - it is a postcard from baseball heaven.

The breathtaking visuals draw the world's attention. But what keeps players confident and prepared for every inning is what is under their cleats - the AstroTurf Diamond Series system.

This is not just a pretty field. It is a finely engineered baseball surface built for Division I competition, relentless weather, and the pursuit of excellence.

Behind the Beauty: The Diamond Series Advantage

Plays like Grass where it should. Plays like Clay where it should.

The Diamond Series system is designed to replicate natural baseball surfaces with incredible realism:

Engineered base paths that play like a perfectly groomed clay surface - true hops, no bad bounces.

that play like a perfectly groomed clay surface - true hops, no bad bounces. Natural-grass style field play with precise ball roll, pace, and traction.

with precise ball roll, pace, and traction. Seamless transitions from base paths to infield and outfield grass for authentic playability.

Built for Boone's Climate

At 3,333 feet above sea level, Boone sees snow, rain, frost, and heavy winds - often in the same week. That is why App State chose a surface that performs in all conditions:

Drains quickly to avoid rainouts.

Maintains consistency during cold spring practices.

Reduces maintenance so players can practice year-round.

Performance That Matches the View

Reliable footing and cleat interaction for aggressive base running.

for aggressive base running. Consistent ball speed and bounce for true defensive play.

for true defensive play. Comfortable underfoot to protect athletes during the long grind of the season.

A Field Players Love and the Internet Can't Ignore

Every fall, App State's field reminds the world that baseball isn't just a summer game. The yellow foul lines cutting across rich green turf, surrounded by mountains aflame with autumn color, make it one of the most photographed diamonds in college sports.

But as Coach Smith says - it's not just about the view.

It is about a surface that allows players to:

Train longer.

Compete harder.

Play faster and safer.

And chase championships - all on a field built for performance.

AstroTurf Diamond Series: Beauty. Precision. Appalachian Toughness.

Appalachian State did not just build a beautiful ballpark - they built a baseball destination.

One that showcases the majesty of the High Country while delivering the reliability, resilience, and performance that Division I baseball demands.

The world sees the view. The players feel the difference.

