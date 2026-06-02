Where Forensic Science Meets AI: eSleuth, Inc. Names Former ATF Director Ken Melson to Its Advisory Board

The architect of national forensic science policy joins eSleuth AI to help set the standard for AI-driven law enforcement investigations

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eSleuth, Inc., the AI-driven investigative platform putting the power of advanced data analysis and machine learning directly in the hands of investigators, today announced the appointment of Kenneth E. Melson, former Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to its Advisory Board. Melson brings a rare depth of expertise spanning federal prosecution, agency leadership, and forensic science policy that directly strengthens eSleuth AI's mission to transform how law enforcement agencies investigate and solve violent crime with AI.

"The quality of an investigation has always depended on the quality of the science behind it. AI gives us the ability to apply that science faster, at a scale that was previously impossible," said Kenneth E. Melson, Advisory Board Member, eSleuth, Inc. "eSleuth AI is doing something genuinely important, and I'm glad to support their efforts."

Former ATF Director Ken Melson joins eSleuth AI to help set the standard for AI-driven law enforcement investigations Post this

"Ken Melson has spent his career ensuring forensic science is applied rigorously in the pursuit of justice," said Robert Batty, CEO of eSleuth, Inc. "That standard of rigor is exactly what eSleuth is built on, and his guidance will help us continue to earn the trust of the investigators and agencies we serve."

Over a 37-year DOJ career, Melson served as a federal prosecutor, Director of the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, Acting Director of the ATF, and Senior Advisor on Forensic Science in the Office of Legal Policy. He also co-chaired the White House Subcommittee on Forensic Science, shaping national policy at the intersection of law, technology, and criminal investigation.

Melson is a past president and Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, a board member of the Consortium of Forensic Science Organizations, and for 47 years an adjunct professor at George Washington University's Law School and Department of Forensic Sciences. He has authored articles, book chapters, and a book on law and forensic science.

Melson's appointment further deepens eSleuth AI's advisory bench of nationally recognized law enforcement and forensic science leaders, including Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess and former Secret Service Director Julia A. Pierson, at a pivotal moment in the company's growth, as agencies nationwide look to AI-powered platforms to extend investigative capacity and deploy their teams where they can have the greatest impact.

About eSleuth AI -- AI-driven investigative platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate investigative best practices and generate actionable leads in seconds. Its suite of CJIS-compliant tools helps investigators evaluate evidence, identify suspects, connect related cases, and prioritize resources.

SOURCE eSleuth AI