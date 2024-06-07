Where the Jobs Are: California's Changing Climate is Leading to Thousands of Job Openings at Water, Wastewater Utilities

OAKLAND, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's storms have replenished California's snowpack and reservoirs. The next big water challenge for California is a shrinking water workforce as highly specialized workers have reached retirement age and are leaving the profession, according to the California Water Environment Association, an association of water professionals.

California water and wastewater agencies have seen significant turnover in recent years as they continue to expand their facilities and programs to adapt to a changing climate. According to California's water associations, more than half of our water workforce is retiring in large waves, a trend some call the 'silver tsunami.'

Water careers are stable, well-paid, high-quality, and inclusive career opportunities, and no one seems to know about them. Help share the secrets about these hidden careers, overflowing with opportunity.

"It's essential Californians know water is a resource we can recycle over and over again. With the implementation of new State water regulations, we are opening the flood gates for water reuse ideas and innovation to start flowing," said Jenn Jones, Executive Director and CEO of the California Water Environment Association (CWEA). "As communities ramp-up water recycling projects, California is going to experience a jobs boom, a construction boom, and a technology-innovation boom. Water reuse will create supplies that last for generations."

What Water Has to Offer

Family sustaining wages and benefits: Pay for entry-level workers is 50% higher than in other industries and agencies provide on-the-job training and tuition reimbursement to help people advance quickly in their career.

Stability: Everyone needs water, so jobs are secure and in demand wherever you want to live and stable through any type of economic environment.

Fast way to $100K without a degree: Community college and trade programs can help you on your career journey to earning more, but a college degree is not required for all positions.

Big projects, Critical responsibilities: Water workers are responsible for protecting public health and the environment for all Californians.

Overflowing with opportunities: The wave of retirements means promotional opportunities come up quickly, and many agencies provide training and tuition reimbursement.

Work as a team: Water professionals work closely together, share a common goal of serving the public and support a welcoming and inclusive environment.

These Water Jobs are in High Demand

These specific roles are in high demand at California water and wastewater agencies. Applicants are needed right now.

Instrumentation and Cybersecurity technicians

Electricians

Mechanics

Heavy equipment operators

Water treatment operators

Wastewater treatment operators

Engineers (environmental, mechanical, and electrical engineers)

Where to Learn More

Find career paths, salary info, job openings, and local community college water training programs at www.CAWaterJobs.org.

Ask your local water or wastewater agency for a tour of their main treatment plant and ask the tour guide and operators for information about careers in water.

About California Water Environment Association (CWEA)

The California Water Environment Association is a non-profit, public benefit association of over 10,478 water professionals who work for public agencies and collection systems, engineering firms, and equipment and service suppliers. CWEA members are responsible for cleaning California's water and returning it safely to the environment. CWEA educates and certifies wastewater professionals, disseminates technical information, and promotes sound policies to benefit society through protection and enhancement of our water environment.

