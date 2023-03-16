Where to find help for the 2023 tax season

USAGov
Mar 16, 2023, 14:31 ET
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the federal tax deadline approaches soon, you may still have questions about filing your federal, state, and business taxes. Use USAGov's guide to understand where to go if you need help with your taxes by the April 18, 2023 deadline.
Find answers to your questions about what forms to use, when you can receive your refund, and more with these helpful resources:
- Engage with the Taxpayer Advocate Service to understand and navigate the tax system.
- Subscribe to tax tips directly from the experts at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). You can also explore IRS.gov for resources in multiple languages, topics in the news, and how-to guides.
- Use the Interactive Tax Assistant to find answers specific to your circumstances.
- Visit USA.gov to find answers to your top questions throughout the 2023 tax season.
USAGov leads people to official information on everything from IRS scam prevention to small business taxes to filing for the first time.
USAGov helps you navigate government information and services. Let USAGov be your guide at USA.gov. Subscribe to official emails. For quick and timely updates, follow @USAGov on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
