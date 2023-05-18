While Sales Continue to Climb, All Y'alls Foods Nabs Health-Conscious Investor and Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Rizwan Bukhari

Dr. Bukhari is excited to join forces by investing in and becoming an All Y'alls Foods Medical Advisor to help promote and develop healthier alternatives to animal-based products.

CROSS ROADS, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods, makers of Plant-based It's Jerky Y'all in Prickly Pear Teriyaki, Prickly Pear Chipotle, and Black Pepper & Sea Salt, as well as plant-based Bacony Bits, has announced its first investor, board-certified vascular surgeon Rizwan H Bukhari, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rizwan has seen the ravaging effects of poor lifestyle choices on his patients' health. Cardiovascular disease and its risk factors, such as obesity, tobacco use, hypertension, and diabetes, stem mainly from the foods we eat and our lifestyle choices.

Rizwan H. Bukhari, MD, FACS is board certified in Vascular Surgery by the American Board of Surgery, and has 20+ of experience treating vascular patients. He strives to provide the highest quality of care for each of his patients by treating each of them with dignity, respect, and by offering the best care possible. My name is Brett Christoffel, and I am a native Texan that stopped eating animals in February 2016, once I realized I loved all animals just like I do a dog or cat. I then learned that Texas's second-largest export was beef, and that bothered me, so I launched a mission-driven plant-based protein company and our first product, It's Jerky Y'all, in May of 2018.

Dr. Bukhari said, "I am excited to join forces by investing in and becoming All Y'alls Foods Medical Advisor to help promote and develop healthier alternatives to animal-based products."

He is also board certified in lifestyle medicine, and he promotes a healthy lifestyle, including nutrition, to help his patients and the general public prevent, halt, and sometimes even reverse disease. He owns the North Texas Vascular Center and treats various vascular issues, including aneurysms, carotid artery stenosis, lower extremity arterial blockages, gangrene, dialysis access grafts, and varicose veins.

Why Now?

"We celebrate our 5th anniversary on May 18th, and I've boot-strapped All Y'alls Foods myself the whole time. Now with the help of investors, it is time to grow!" says Texas native and Founder of All Y'alls Foods Brett Christoffel. "When folks were putting out crazy press releases about changing the world and growing at all costs, I had my nose to the grindstone, offering plant-based jerky; a delicious alternative to beef jerky in the great state of Texas - beef capital of the world.

"Replacing beef jerky is a big goal, but it's working! By focusing on smart growth and delivering enjoyable bold, uniquely flavored proteins that are better for people, animals, and our planet, we are tapping into what consumers want: a great taste that doesn't harm personal or planetary health.

"Sales exceed expectations, with 2023 becoming the year we achieve stable profitability. Since my team and I have built a solid foundation, it is time to ramp up as quickly as possible. Having Dr. Riz, a capable, mission-aligned investor who gets it, as our Medical Advisor is incredibly timely and meaningful."

Healthy for People, Planet, and Animals, and That's No Bull

All the protein found in meat comes from the plants the animals consume, as they do not produce protein but rather process it. All Y'alls Foods skips the middle critter and goes directly to the plants for protein. In doing so, they sell no cholesterol, saturated animal fat, or any possible antibiotics or glyphosate found in the flesh of cows. With more protein, calcium, magnesium, & iron than beef, All Y'alls proteins are full of fiber and phytonutrients. They only use 1/13th of the land, fuel, and water to produce them compared to animal jerky.

All Y'alls Foods is based in Texas and founded in 2018 by Brett Christoffel to offer plant-based proteins to delight & nourish consumers, support animal welfare, and be kinder to the planet. All snacks are protein and fiber-packed, gluten and cholesterol-free, and made from whole non-GMO soybeans. A portion of every sale goes to helping rescued animals at Rowdy Girl Sanctuary. Currently producing It's Jerky Y'all in Prickly Pear Teriyaki, Prickly Pear Chipotle, Black Pepper & Sea Salt, and It's Big and Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all.

For more information, please watch this video or visit www.AllYallsFoods.com. Connect with All Y'alls Foods on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok.

You can purchase All Y'alls Foods directly from the website, through Amazon.com, H-E-B grocery stores, and in natural, specialty, and vegan stores nationwide.

For more food and founder pictures, click here.

Contact:

Christie Carter

Chief Marketing Officer

913-735-0244

[email protected]

SOURCE All Y'alls Foods