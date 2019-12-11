Whimstay Announces Nationwide Availability of App Delivering Real Savings on Last-Minute Vacation Rentals

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay, the leading marketplace dedicated to last minute vacation rental deals, today announced the availability of over 5,000 properties nationwide in the Whimstay iOS iPhone and Android apps, which provides travelers with real savings on vacation rental properties when booking a stay during the next 10 nights.

Travelers booking last minute can save on average $191 per night compared to prices at other vacation rental marketplaces. These savings are for last-minute bookings on Whimstay compared to Airbnb, Vrbo or HomeAway - for the exact same professionally-managed properties.

Average Savings for Example Locations When Booking on Whimstay:

United States : $191 /night (35%)

: /night (35%) Florida : $192 /night (34%)

: /night (34%) California : $223 /night (41%)

: /night (41%) Colorado : $449 /night (50%)

: /night (50%) Texas : $125 /night (48%)

: /night (48%) Washington : $175 /night (51%)

: /night (51%) Tennessee : $64 /night (21%)

Whimstay is perfect for upcoming ski trips, escaping cold or bad weather, romantic weekends, and holiday and New Year's Eve travel.

For ski trips, save $301 per night in the South Lake Tahoe Area , CA, $558 per night in Telluride, CO , or $396 per night in Vail, CO.

per night in the , CA, per night in , or per night in For sunny getaways, save $153 per night in Kissimmee ( Central Florida ), $226 per night in Clearwater, FL , $259 per night in Naples, FL , $287 per night in Palm Springs, CA , or $55 per night on the Mississippi gulf coast.

"We are pleased that we have expanded so quickly from our initial soft launch in California just weeks ago to now having well over 5,000 properties in 18 states and over 150 cities," said Brad Solso, CEO of Whimstay. "As you can see from the data we're sharing, travelers are typically saving hundreds of dollars per stay by booking on Whimstay. We're excited to help travelers save real money, so they can take more getaway trips and have more memorable experiences with family or friends."

Whimstay only offers vacation rental properties that are professionally managed by trusted property management companies who are experienced in providing safe and secure stays for their guests. These are the same properties that are typically on VRBO, HomeAway and Airbnb, just less expensive on Whimstay when booking last-minute.

About Whimstay

Whimstay is the leading marketplace dedicated to last-minute vacation rental deals. For property managers, Whimstay is a new sales channel to liquidate expiring inventory, increasing occupancy and income. For travelers, Whimstay is a destination to find and book last-minute vacation rental deals at significant discounts, with spontaneous travelers typically saving hundreds of dollars per booking. Whimstay was founded in 2018 and is based in Walnut Creek, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

To learn more and to download our iOS iPhone or Android apps, visit https://whimstay.com/.

Notes: All example savings are for Saturday, December 14, 2019. See infographic for additional details.

