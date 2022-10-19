Whimstay Reveals its Top Picks for Fall Family Adventures

The travel website and app lets travelers book last-minute vacation rentals at exclusive discounts

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay , the premiere vacation platform, has revealed its top vacation spots for family adventures this fall. The travel brand encourages last-minute travel and offers a wide selection of condos, cabins, homes, and more for up to 60% off in cities and towns across North America. Whimstay's top picks for this fall include Cape Canaveral, Yosemite, Sedona, and Corpus Christie for families to enjoy.

Located off the east coast of Florida, Cape Canaveral is known for being the home of America's spaceport, where families can watch rocket launches up close on surrounding beaches. The weather in the fall gets to a low of 78 and a high of 84 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect escape from cold temperatures.

Yosemite National Park , located in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, is home to the ancient giant sequoia tree. The only place to see these 300-foot trees is in Yosemite, making it a unique experience. Whimstay encourages guests to visit during the off-season when there are fewer crowds, gorgeous fall colors, and less-crowded trails.

Sedona, Arizona , is notorious for its mild weather, but the off-season brings cooler temperatures. Sedona offers numerous trails leading through stunning red-hued sandstone formations. These routes allow for stops to set up a picnic, take in the views, and snap pictures, making the whole hike a worthwhile experience.

Corpus Christi, Texas , is a city harboring Padre Island National Seashore and is home to the endangered Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles. The Harborfront Texas state aquarium is the biggest in Texas, making this city a fantastic family destination, especially for young kids. Visiting Corpus Christie in the fall avoids summer tourists and allows for cooler temperatures.

"There are so many vacation spots underutilized, especially in the off-season, but Whimstay lets families explore these hidden gems at a cost they can feel good about," states COO David Weiss. Travelers can book their vacation at www.whimstay.com or through the Whimstay app, which is available through the Apple and Google stores.

Whimstay is a vacation rental marketplace focused on providing travelers proprietary discounts on trips while serving as the exclusive last-minute distribution partner for vacation rental property managers across the country. Whimstay was recognized as a Shortyz finalist for Best Online Travel Agency (OTA) in 2021 and Rentals United's Who's Who of new OTAs for 2020 and 2021. From beachside gems to ski retreats, to cozy mountain cabins, or to a desert oasis, Whimstay currently offers homes, condos, and more, in 48 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico, and is adding new properties every day. Whimstay's properties are available on whimstay.com and the Whimstay app.

