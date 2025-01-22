Whinfell to offer up to $5B of bespoke asset capacity onto Plume, starting with Carlyle, Pimco and Simplify ETFs in Nest's flagship staking vault

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain for RWAfi (Real World Asset Finance), today announced its partnership with Whinfell Partners LLC ("Whinfell") to introduce a range of institutional-grade credit instruments and diversified yield-bearing assets to its ecosystem. Leveraging Plume's flagship staking protocol Nest, Whinfell will bring sophisticated assets and strategies to Plume's ever growing user base, starting with Carlyle, Pimco, and Simplify ETFs that will be made available to early users of Nest in its RWA vault.

Whinfell's expertise will provide users access to previously hard-to-reach financial products with enhanced transparency and efficiency. The partnership will feature a variety of structured credit instruments designed to provide stable returns while maintaining rigorous compliance and auditing standards.

"By partnering with Plume Network, we're taking a significant step in democratizing access to institutionally suitable financial products," said Wes Thornburgh, Partner at Whinfell. "Our goal is to provide users on Nest with a secure and streamlined way to access less correlated yield-bearing assets."

Nest's vaults on Plume network will feature Whinfell's selection of bespoke public and private credit strategies, available only to users on Plume. The firm's partners - Wes and Clark Thornburgh - draw on their decades of experience with firms such as AXA Investment Management and JP Morgan to create onchain products that tap into their $5B exclusive asset pipeline.

"We're used to being the 800-pound gorilla in the room, and one of our most exclusive strategies targets institutional investors that hold over $100M worth of Bitcoin," said Clark Thornburgh, speaking about Whinfell's ability to provide stable returns to its high-net-worth clients.

This vault and many others are made possible by Whinfell's partnership with Plural, a tokenization protocol and brokerage that runs on top of Plume's infrastructure.

"Plural brings renewable energy investing onchain," said Adam Silver, Plural CEO and Co-Founder, "but if you dig deeper, you'll see a robust regulatory, tokenization, and distribution management stack that is critical for bringing all types of real world assets onchain. Plume will drive trillions of dollars into RWAs and expand crypto's TVL overall -- we couldn't be more thrilled to be Plume's preferred tokenization partner on this journey."

Plume's RWAfi ecosystem will be instrumental in helping Whinfell effectively launch and manage their tokenized offerings, providing the necessary infrastructure to support their entry into the blockchain market. This collaboration not only enhances the user experience but also sets a new benchmark for integrating traditional finance with blockchain innovation.

About Whinfell

Whinfell Partners LLC ("Whinfell") is an asset manager and consultant focused on digital assets, digital yield and onchain real world assets (RWA). Our professionals have an average of over 25 years of institutional financial experience gained from Allstate, AXA, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Lazard, MetLife, and other world class organizations. Whinfell specializes in credit, risk management, and environmental project finance (including voluntary carbon credits and tax credits). Working with family and institutional clients, we provide services ranging from portfolio design to monetization of illiquid assets to bespoke analytics.

About Plural

Plural brings the clean energy transition on-chain. It owns and operates Plural Securities, a FINRA-member broker-dealer, and is also an SEC-registered transfer agent. Through Plural, renewable energy companies can tokenize their assets and conduct compliant onchain offerings. In the coming months, Plural will offer white-label tokenization and regulatory services to Plume issuers—and launch its own assets on Plume. Together, Plural and Plume will give investors access to billions of dollars in U.S. energy projects, sustainable Bitcoin mining, DePIN energy networks, and more.

About Nest

Nest is the flagship staking protocol on Plume enabling users to earn institutional-grade yields through real world assets. The permissionless protocol allows fund managers and issuers to create structured offerings, while giving users access to traditionally restricted assets and opportunities. The protocol is audited by Ottersec and SlowMist, and risk-assessed by Cicada Partners. Nest leverages Plume's infrastructure to democratize access to institutional yields.

About Plume Network

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

Learn more at https://plumenetwork.xyz/

