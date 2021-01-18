Whippet "Bourbon" Wins Best in Show at 20th AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin

The overall show totals, which include the AKC Agility Invitational , the AKC National Obedience Championship, the AKC Rally National Championship, the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals , the AKC Fast CAT Invitational, and the Junior-handler events, topped 8,000 entries.

The show aired on ABC on January 17th, and the live stream of all the weekend events is available for replay at AKC.tv.

Reserve Best in Show and Group Winners

Reserve Best in Show: GCHS CH Pequest Wasabi, a Pekingese known as "Wasabi," owned by D. Fitzpatrick, S. Middlebrooks, I. Love, and P. Steinman of East Berlin, PA and bred by David Fitzpatrick.

After winning Best of Breed competitions the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Best in Show:

Sporting: CH Kan Trace Very Cheeky Chic, a Lagotto Romagnolo known as "Orca," owned by Sabina Zdunic Sinkovic and Ante Lucin of Mims, FL and bred by Sabina Zdunic Sinkovic and Kalecak Zdunic Sinkovic.

Hound: GCHP CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon, a Whippet known as "Bourbon," owned by Justin and Cheslie Smithey, K. Latimer, J. Descutner, and N. Shaw of Sugar Valley, GA and bred by Justin Smithey and Yvonne Sovereign.

Working: GCHP2 CH Cinnibon's Bedrock Bombshell, a Boxer known as "Wilma," owned by Keith & Cheryl Robbins, B Wagaman, and D Caywood of Aubrey, TX and bred by Bonnie Wagaman and Nicole Manna.

Terrier: GCHG CH Brightluck Money Talks, a Welsh Terrier known as "Dazzle," owned by Keith Bailey and Janet McBrien of Knoxville, TN and bred by Janet McBrien.

Toy: GCHS CH Pequest Wasabi, a Pekingese known as "Wasabi," owned by D. Fitzpatrick, S. Middlebrooks, I. Love, and P. Steinman of East Berlin, PA and bred by David Fitzpatrick.

Non-Sporting: GCHB CH Hightide Tarquin Venus, a Standard Poodle known as "Venus," owned by Missy Ann Galloway, R. Corbin, and C. Manelpoulos of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and bred by Christian Manelopoulos, Rachel Corbin, and Ann Galloway.

Herding: GCHS CH Stonehaven Bayshore Secret Sauce, an Australian Shepherd known as "Sketti," owned by K Mallory, Margeson, Baylis, Rhoads, Margeson, and Bialozor of Lovettsville, VA and bred by Jeffrey M Margeson, John Dale-Margeson, J Frank Baylis, Alexandra Bialozor.

Other top dogs awarded during the two-day event included the following:

Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show

GCHS CH Pequest Wasabi, a Pekingese known as "Wasabi," owned by D. Fitzpatrick, S. Middlebrooks, I. Love, and P. Steinman of East Berlin, PA was awarded Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show out of 769 dogs (repeat winner).

AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Junior of the Year

CH Nauti Leighway Send More Boodles, a Havanese known as "Boodles," owned and bred by Elizabeth Omeara and Ashleigh Rutzel of Portsmouth, RI, won Junior of the Year out of 931 dogs.

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals Best in Show

GCH CH Eclipse Hive Talkin', a Berger Picard known as "Beegee" owned by Katie Garrett and Donna & Michael Beadle and bred by Julia Foster and Donna & Michael Beadle won the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals Best in Show, prevailing over an invitation-only entry of 611 dogs.

Best in Miscellaneous Group

Irish Jazz Dzhaga-Dzhaga CM6, a Biewer Terrier known as "Donny," owned by Michele Lyons and Daniel Yona of Woodland Hills, CA and bred by Irena Belova won the Miscellaneous Breeds competition.

Junior Showmanship

In the Junior Showmanship competition, for handlers from between 9 to 18 years of age, Jacob Waters with his Miniature Pinscher, GCHG CH Eagle's The Wolverine, was awarded the coveted title of Best Junior Handler, along with a $2,000 scholarship.

Agility and Obedience Competitions

The 2020 AKC National Obedience Championship, the AKC Rally National Championship and the AKC Agility Invitational were held in conjunction with the AKC National Championship. These events demonstrate the highest level of training and teamwork between dog and handler. Agility competition for junior handlers was held for the tenth year.

AKC National Obedience Championship

One dog/handler team was crowned the National Obedience Champion, which brought 124 dogs from around the country.

The 2020 AKC National Obedience Champion is: OTCH14 RHUMBLINE'S ALL OR NOTHING UDX8 OGM, a LABRADOR RETRIEVER known as "ZEAL," handled by PETRA FORD of WASHINGTON, NJ.

1st Runner-Up: OTCH6 HIGH TIMES TOTALLY SAUCED UDX6 PCD OGM SH, a GOLDEN RETRIEVER known as "JUICY," handled by SHARRI SIEBERT of SCHOOLCRAFT, MI.

2nd Runner-Up: OTCH3 SANDY CREEK WANNA'BE LIKE ME UDX5 OM8 BN GN RN, a MINIATURE AMERICAN SHEPHERD known as "TYSON," handled by MARA WACKER of HUTCHINSON, MN.

3rd Runner-Up: OTCH4 MACH3 RACH NORWOOD COLOR ME ZAYNE UDX5 OM8 RM2 RAE2 HSAd HSBd MXG PAD MJG PJD MFB TQX T2B3, a BORDER COLLIE known as "ZAYNE," handled by KIM BERKLEY of CASEYVILLE, IL.

AKC Rally® National Championship

One dog/handler team was crowned the Rally National Champion, which brought 411 dogs from around the country.

The 2020 AKC Rally® National Champion is: MACH POWERHOUSE HAPPILY EVER AFTER CDX PCD BN GN RM RAE2 PT MXB MJB XF DJ CGCA, a BORDER COLLIE known as "AURORA," handled by BRIANNE FARR of DACULA, GA.

Rally Master: OTCH KATWALK'S DON'T BLINK UDX3 OM5 BN RM AX AXJ XF, a BORDER COLLIE known as "BLINK," handled by ANN MARIE SCRIPKO of PEDRIEKTOWN, NJ.

Rally Excellent: KANOSAKS PRETTY IN PINK CDX BN GN RE OA OAJ BCAT CCA RATM DS CGC TKN, a GOLDEN RETRIEVER known as "ANDIE," handled by NANCY YOUNGEN of MAPLE PARK, IL.

Rally Advanced: COPPER RIDGE ADVENTURE AWAITS RA NA DN CGC, a BORDER COLLIE known as "BACKPACK," handled by BAILEY EDMUNDS of DACULA, GA.

Rally Intermediate: CLEVER K9'S SHE'S MY KIND OF RAIN RI OA OAJ OF, a BORDER COLLIE known as "RAIN," handled by ANN MARIE SCRIPKO of PEDRIEKTOWN, NJ.

Rally Novice: MPACTS MAJESTIC STAR RISWN SCNE SHDN CGC TKN, a BELGIAN MALINOIS known as "GALAXXY," handled by AMELIA GRENINGER of BUFFALO, MN.

AKC Agility Invitational

Five agility dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the five height categories – were crowned as the 2020 winners of the AKC Agility Invitational, which brought together 608 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) were:

8" - AGCH MACH16 Croswynd Making Mavericks MXB5 PDS MJB5 PJG MFC TQX T2B5 CA THDN CGC TKP (Maverick), a Pembroke Welsh Corgi handled by Sally Slade of Grand Blanc, MI

of 12" - CH AGCH MACH13 Eaglehill Right On Tyme CDX BN GN RM RAE MXC3 PDG MJG4 PJC MFB2 TQX T2B7 CGC TKA (Ty), a Poodle handled by Cathi Winkles of Bloomfield Hills, MI

of 16" - CH MACH3 Top Shelf's Joyful Lee JH MXC PAD MJB2 PJD MFS TQX T2B3 (Joyful), a Brittany handled by Andrea Lee of Syracuse, NY

of 20" - MACH3 Cedarwood's Dedicated To The Craft MXB2 MJC MXF T2B CGC TKI (Sculpin), a Australian Shepherd handled by Chris Brewer of Caseyville, IL

of 24" - MACH Cogshalls Wylie Rake Of Lanruvi MXS MJS (Rake), a Whippet handled by Jennifer Smith of Milwaukee, WI

AKC Juniors Agility Competition

Juniors who participated in the AKC Juniors Agility Competition competed in either the Junior Excellent or Superior Classes, depending on whether they had achieved an agility title.

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) in the Junior Excellent class were:

8"- Kayangee Winner Takes All AX AXJ NF (Coconut), a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel handled by Carly Kreiser

handled by 12"- Rockstar It's A Wonderful Life MX MXJ XF (Zuzu), a Shetland Sheepdog handled by Kaylee Cundiff

16"- Burning Gold MX MXJ MJB (Grin), a Border Collie handled by Allison Hill

20"- Zonkers Brewing Up A Party CDX BN RM2 RAE2 MX MXJ MJB NAP NJP MFB CGC TKA (Java), a Golden Retriever handled by David Frasca

RAE2 MX MXJ MJB NAP NJP MFB CGC TKA (Java), a Golden Retriever handled by 24"- Rowe Just Turnin (JT), a Australian Shepherd handled by Sterling Wanninger

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) in the Junior Superior class were:

8"- WHF Little Bitty Hazelnut NAJ CGC TKI (Hazel), a Miniature American Shepherd handled by Sarah Ford

12"- Schnepp's Lil Red Hot Lava (Denali), a Miniature American Shepherd handled by Sarah Ford

16"- MACH2 Pyc G2 Squid MXC MJC MFS TQX T2B2 (Squid), a Border Collie handled by Colbie Foster

20"- AGCH MACH10 Sunlight Brace Yourself G2 MXS3 PDS MJB3 PJS MFG TQX T2B5 (Toad), a Border Collie handled by Colbie Foster

24"- RACH Bentlee Sawhney CD BN RM3 RAE3 MXP MJP XFP CGCA TKI (Bentlee), a Golden Retriever handled by Jada Sawhney

AKC Fast CAT Invitational

The fastest dogs in the country were named Fastest Dog USA and Speed of the Breeds Champion, which brought together 117 dogs from across the country.

Fastest Dog USA: Wailin' Phelan The Bearded Lass CAX FCAT3, an All-American Dog known as "Phelan," owned by Krista Shreet and Ted Koch of Crownsville, MD.

Speed of the Breeds Champion: Safranne's Make Mine M"Ag"Nificent MX MXJ T2B BCAT, a Poodle known as "Elliot," owned by Deborah Burnett of Gray Court, SC.

AKC Breeder of the Year

Gail S. Wolaniuk and Joan E. McFadden were presented with the 2020 AKC Breeder of the Year Award for Unique Standard Poodles at the AKC National Championship on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The annual award honors breeders who have made an impact on their breed and dedicated their lives to improving the health, temperament and quality of purebred dogs.

The second annual posthumous Breeder of the Year was awarded to Samuel Evans Ewing, III for his devotion to the Irish Wolfhound breed.

Click here to download images from the AKC National Championship.

