"WhippleD" 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Set to Debut at SEMA 2024 in CTEK Booth

Highly Anticipated Vehicle To Unveil at SEMA Show

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Prepare to be blown away by the highly anticipated world debut of the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, aka "WhippleD," powered by CTEK at the 2024 SEMA Show. CTEK , a global leader in battery charging and power management solutions, is excited to announce it will unveil the one-of-a-kind Chevelle on Tuesday, November 5 at the SEMA Show in its booth #23657 at noon. This over-the-top custom build, commissioned by Omar Schmitt, owner of the international restaurant chain Senior Frogs, is designed to push the boundaries of automotive innovation with understated ingenuity. Built by Nostalgia Hot Rods and led by Dustin Hacker, WhippleD is a bold, eye-popping masterpiece that's sure to turn heads at the world's premier automotive event.

WhippleD started life as a classic big block Chevelle, but under Schmitt's direction, it's been transformed into an aggressive, high-performance machine powered by a mounted CTEK's CS FREE adaptive booster, nattery dharger and a Supercharged LSX 408 with a Whipple 3.0 supercharger. Handling the beast's power is the Holley Terminator engine management system, and it's paired with a Tremec T56 transmission for precision shifting.

Unveiling in the CTEK booth—renowned for battery management and vehicle charging solutions—this build represents the perfect fusion of cutting-edge automotive tech and show-stopping design. Attendees will get an up-close look at WhippleD's striking Valspar paint, Budnik Spiders wheels (22×13 rear, 22×11 front), Toyo tires, and an interior wrapped in NHR Hydes denim blue leather. The high-end look is completed with custom glass by AM Hot Rods Glass. A premium sound system featuring Focal yellow carbon fiber speakers rounds out the build, ensuring this Chevelle is as impressive on the inside as it is under the hood.

The build features a custom NHR one-off chassis equipped with Watts 4-link rear suspension and independent tubular front suspension, complemented by Shock Wave air suspension from Air Ride Technologies. This setup delivers both show-stopping stance and track-ready handling.

"This build is all about going big and making a statement," said Dustin Hacker, owner of Nostalgia Hot Rods. "Unveiling WhippleD at the CTEK booth, where performance meets innovation, couldn't be a more fitting location."

This isn't the first time Schmitt and Nostalgia Hot Rods have teamed up. Their first project, a 1946 Willys Jeepster, made waves at last year's SEMA Show, being featured in Toyo Tires' Treadpass booth and named one of Car & Driver's Top 10 builds of the show. Following that success, Schmitt told Hacker, "Let's go big," and WhippleD was born.

Be sure to visit the CTEK booth #23657 at the 2024 SEMA Show from November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Tuesday, November 5 at 12:00 PM to witness the unveiling of WhippleD—a build that redefines what's possible in automotive customization. Discover the latest in battery technology, engage with industry experts, and explore how CTEK's solutions can elevate your automotive experience.

The CTEK CS FREE® ensures your battery stays in peak condition, providing a versatile, all-in-one solution for all your charging needs. It's designed to quickly revive dead batteries and maintain optimal performance, no matter where you are. With CTEK's adaptive boost technology, the CS FREE® safely and efficiently powers up dead batteries without the risk of damage to your battery or vehicle electronics. Whether you're plugged into a power outlet or off-grid, the CS FREE® allows you to charge and maintain any 12V lead-acid or lithium battery, using a power outlet, solar panel, or a separate leisure battery.

